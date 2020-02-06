Steelers go back with the best choice in this fake version

The Super Bowl is over. The off season is coming. And the NFL Scouting Combine is only a few weeks away.

That means it’s a false design time.

But because the Steelers have no first choice thanks to the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, it makes things a little less interesting than normal. Or right?

The Steelers are trying to make a third round compensatory choice for the loss of Le’Veon Bell, that’s why they didn’t mind exchanging their own third-round pick as part of the deal to go up and get Devin Bush.

And so much for those rumors about it Kevin Colbert exchange takes away because he would not be back in 2020. That was it ensured from Wednesday afternoon when he signed a one-year extension to stay with the team via the 2021 version.

This is a team with needs. The most striking is that it needs players who score touchdowns. The Steelers scored only nine offensive touchdowns in the second half of the season.

A big reason for that was because James Conner was MIA for most of the last eight games and played only seven quarters. JuJu Smith-Schuster also missed four games in the second half. For a team that played with its second and third series of quarterbacks, that was a blast.

Depending on what will happen in the coming weeks, a tight end may also become a necessity.

Round 2, No. 49 – Zack Moss, RB, Utah: With 5-10, 220 pounds, Moss settles the bill for what the Steelers like to run back, bigger guys who might be able to hold on to the pass protection. But he had more than 4,000 career yards in Utah and also showed chops as a recipient in 2019 and caught 28 passes for 388 meters. The best of Moss? He will not go under at the first contact. This man breaks equipment or just makes people miss. He did that 87 times in 2019 and earned more than 1,000 of his 1,416 yards last season after the first contact. The Steelers can take Moss this year, link it with Conner and / or Bennie Snelland have him ready to take on a full-time role in 2021. He is also only 22 years old.

Round 3, (compensatory) – Rashard Lawrence, NT, LSU: Assuming the Steelers don’t return Javon Hargrave – and given what it will cost, there is real potential for that – nose gear is a necessity. However, the good news is that real nose gear does not go too early. Lawrence is 6-foot-2 and around 310 pounds. Lawrence, just like Hargrave, could be a plug and play player by the nose.

Round 4A: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford: Parkinson’s (6-foot-7, 251 pounds) has an excellent size for the position. And he also played everywhere in the Stanford attack, he took a line inside and out. Parkinson’s has great hands and is a nice goal in the red zone, as his 12 touchdowns on 89 catches in the career suggest.

Round 4B: Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan: We all know how the Steelers like to take boys with an NFL pedigree. Runyan is the son of the former NFL offensive lineman of the same name. He played left tackle in Michigan, but does not have the athletics to play there in the NFL. But he could play the right tackle or kick in to guard. He did all three of them at different times in Michigan. His father was also a former fourth-round pick who became a starter in the sixth game of his rookie season en route to a career in which he played 207 career opportunities.

Round 6: D.J. Wonnum, OLB, South Carolina: Wonnum, triple team captain, is a leader, the kind of player Steelers would like to acquire. At 6-foot-4, 254 pounds – his measurements in the Senior Bowl – he has an excellent size. The key for him will be to see how athletic he is in combining. He is expected to run in the 4.7s, which is fast enough to play outside linebacker. Wonnum had 29.5 career opportunities for a loss that was accompanied by 14 career pockets. He has an upside potential.

Round 7: Michael Turk, P, Arizona State: This assumes that the Steelers are saying goodbye to Jordan Berry to save nearly $ 2 million at the salary limit. Turk took an average of just over 46 meters per flight of stairs in 2019 in the state of Arizona after the switch from Lafayette. Oh yes, he also has NFL bloodlines. His uncles are former NFL punter Matt Turk and lung snapper Then Turk.

Log in to your account to continue reading: