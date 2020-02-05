Steelers GM, vice-president Kevin Colbert agrees to a one-year contract extension

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Kevin Colbert will return as vice president and general manager of Steelers in 2020-21.

The team announced Wednesday that Colbert was signing a one-year contract extension that goes through “at least the 2021 NFL draft”.

This marks Colbert’s 21st season on top of the team’s personnel department and his 10th as general manager of the team. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“It’s hard to quantify how happy I am to be part of this organization for the past 20 years,” Colbert said in a statement. “I look forward to the challenge of getting our team back into the playoff fight, without losing sight of our ultimate goal – winning a Super Bowl.”

After winning 13-3 and winning the AFC North in 2017, the Steelers have missed the playoffs in the last two years, 9-6-1 in 2018 and 8-8 in 2019. The team is planning to get back on track, and Steeler’s president Art Rooney II has full faith in Colbert to do exactly that.

“I am happy to announce that we have extended Kevin Colbert’s contract for an additional year,” Rooney said in a statement. “Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our workforce is unparalleled. We are happy that he will continue those efforts for at least another year.”

Colbert, 63, was born in Pittsburgh and graduates from North Catholic High School and Robert Morris University. He was part of two Super Bowl winning teams (2005, 2008) and helped put together three AFC Championship winning teams (2005, 2008, 2010). In addition, the Steelers have won nine division titles, earned 12 playoff berths, and enjoyed 15 winter seasons during his time with the team.

