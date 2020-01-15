Steelers' Donnie Shell Gets Green Light For Professional Football Hall Of Fame

Bill cowher discovered over the weekend that he was heading to the Professional Football Hall of Fame as part of the venue’s special Centennial 2020 class.

Now, after years of waiting and going through induction, Donnie Shell so is.

Shell was announced on Wednesday morning as one of 10 senior players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August, bringing the number of members linked to the Steelers to two this year. And that number could drop to four on February 1 when the class of the modern era is voted. security Troy Polamalu and guard Alan Faneca are among the 15 finalists for this honor.

Shell, 67, has long been considered an oversight by the audience. A member of the Steelers’ Super Bowl in the 1970s, Shell joined the team in 1974 as the largest rookie class in the history of the league.

“Donnie would fall and play in the slot machine against wide receivers,” said the cornerback J.T. Thomas, one of his teammates in these great teams. “He could play the race. He could cover the receivers. He could do anything.”

The wide receiver projected by the Steelers Lynn Swann, linebacker Jack lambert, wide receiver John Stallworth and center Mike Webster, already a member of the Hall of Fame, during the first five rounds of the season. But Shell has made the team the safety of South Carolina state rookies.

“The veterans were on strike that year,” Shell told me earlier this year. “So it gave a lot of recruits a chance to really make an impression at camp that year before they got there.”

Shell made a good impression, but not immediately. He played in the nickel corner of the team and in special teams his first seasons after joining an already talented formation of the Steelers.

“They were in high school when I arrived,” Shell said on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network on Wednesday morning. “I played linebacker in South Carolina State and they were moving me to high school and all high school had done All-Pro. I said, ‘Boy, this is a hard line to weed. I continued to work and I became a starter. ” “”

But it was not without bumps on the road. He said cornerback Mel blount, also a Hall of Fame player, put it aside his rookie season when Shell struggled not to be a starter for the first time in his life.

“He made me sit down and showed me,” recalls Shell on the NFL Network. “He said ‘look Donnie, I’ve never seen anyone kicked out in special teams like you. I guarantee that when you do that, we will stop them if you keep doing that’.” He said, “Donnie, look, we’re going to the Super Bowl. And everyone has to do their part. You do your part.” “

Shell entered full-time entry training in 1977 and played the Pro Bowl each season from 1978 to 1982, achieving All-Pro status in three of those seasons. Shell would play until 1987, intercepting 51 assists in 201 career games, including 167 starts. At the time of his retirement, his interception total was the highest in NFL history for high security.

Shell is the 10th player on the 1970s Steelers Super Bowl teams to earn this honor.

“It means a lot. But you didn’t do it on your own,” Shell told the NFL Network, recalling the coaches and teammates who helped him along the way.

“Don’t give up on your dreams and aspirations. Don’t give up on your gifts and talents.”

Shell had previously been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998, was named to the Steelers ‘All-Time’ team, their Hall of Honor and the NFL Super Bowl Silver Anniversary team.

A panel of experts made up of many members from across the selection committee, the Hall of Fame, coaches, football leaders and several leading historians examined the merits of nearly 300 nominated candidates as part of the Hall’s 2020 centenary special class, which includes 15 members.

In addition to Cowher and former Cowboys and Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson, which were announced over the weekend, among players selected in addition to Shell were former left striker Pitt and the Chicago Bears Jim Covert, address Winston Hill, wide receiver Harold Carmichael, attacking tackle Duke Slater, defensive end Ed sprinkle, defensive tackle Alex Karras, security Bobby dillon, security Cliff Harris and receiver Mac Speedie.

NFL Films’ Steve Sabol, Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and former NFL executive George Young have been selected as contributors.

