Steelers & # 39; 2020 draft picks set – for now

With the 2019 Steelers season completed, the team will resort to the offseason and all that it brings, including the draft.

The Steelers were quite active in 2019, sending future elections to the Broncos to advance last year's draft for Devin bush, to dolphins for security Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Seahawks for the tight end Nick Vannett. They also acquired a fifth-round draft pick for the quarterback Josh Dobbs of the jaguars.

So what will that leave the Steelers when the time for the 2020 Draft comes? They will be unselected in the first and third round, but that should change.

The Steelers should choose a third-round compensatory team for the loss of the runner Le & # 39; Veon Bell in free agency last year, but they will not be announced until a later date. With that in mind, this is what they currently have according to their place of completion and the agreements they made.

The only choice that remains in flux is a fourth-round pick acquired along with Fitzpatrick in the agreement with the Dolphins. The selection originally belonged to the Titans, so that place will be resolved when / if the Titans are eliminated from the postseason. Tennessee, the sixth planted in the AFC playoffs, plays in New England on Saturday night.

STEELERS 2020 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 18, negotiated to Miami

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 83, redeemed to Denver

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 4, Pick 117, from Miami to Tennessee (based on current Tennessee playoff position)

Round 5, Pick 137, of Jacksonville

Round 5, Pick 145, negotiated to Miami

Round 6, Pick 179

Round 7, Pick 210

* The selections in italics are those that the Steelers no longer have

