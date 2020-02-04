Steelers 2020 matchup versus Jaguars still on the table in states, Mexico City

The Steelers will not play the Jaguars in London in 2020.

Tuesday the Associated Press reported the Jaguars organize consecutive home games abroad in the 2020 season, and add that the team’s home games are protected against the Steelers and the Bears, meaning that they will take place on American soil on TIAA Bank Field.

This is the first time in the competition history that a team plays abroad in consecutive weeks.

As far as the Steelers are concerned, this step is considerable. Art Rooney II has shown interest in playing in Mexico City in 2020, because the Steelers have a big fan base there. The NFL has confirmed that both the Falcons and the Dolphins will organize an international game in 2020, and the Steelers will not be confronted one of those teams.

The Jaguars officially occupy two of the four London games for next year and the Falcons and the Dolphins take two more, leaving the Steelers with only one international game on the table for the 2020 season. The falcons reportedly in Tottenham, where only the dolphins in question remain. If they get a wink to Mexico City, that would of course exclude Rooney’s wish that the Steelers play there next season.

Most speculation suggests that the Steelers will face Cowboys next season in Mexico City, which makes sense from the point of view of viewers / viewers but has not yet been confirmed. The Steelers will encounter the Cowboys on the road next year.

“We keep raising our hands and say that we are interested in playing a game in Mexico,” Rooney said earlier in January. “But who knows? I don’t even know if they have announced if there will be a game in Mexico this year. All puzzle pieces must fit to even play a game. Our first choice is to play a game in Mexico, if we have a choice. “

