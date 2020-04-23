Steel Man’s Michael Shannon details his reaction to Zack Snyder and the decline of DC films.

Michael Shannon is best remembered today, though he did much else and can boast of many performances for playing General Zod in Man of Steel, a role he lovingly reflected on.

In an interview with JOBlo promoting his new movie, The Quarry (co-starring Shea Whigham), Shannon talked about how much he enjoyed working with Zack Snyder.

Related: Georgia Swine’s Plan for the DC and Justice League will feature five films and focus on Superman

He also commented on Sidney’s cycle of DC films, though Sandon was prominent in MOS, and only in Batman v Superman “for fifteen seconds … like a giant, naked, underwear that I have nothing.” To do with.

Shannon said he thinks the MAS is incredible and he doesn’t know what went down between Sandy and Dix / Vance Norris, but it’s a shame the story broke:

“Well, you know, I love working with Zack Snyder, and I think it’s sad – he’s been through a lot recently. I don’t know what’s going on with the whole DC thing.” I think it’s a shame. I mean, his vision for ‘Man of Steel’, I think, is incredible. I don’t know where all the rails went, but I think it’s a shame. “

It’s not clear, but from what we’ve covered, it can be seen that there was a cool combination after Batman v Superman didn’t do as well as they were hoping for and the interference led by Geoff Johns.

Related: Michael Shannon says Supergirl, and if he’s going to surprise his role as General Zod

Johnson, according to a recent rumor from Grant Raffles, was the man responsible for bringing Josh Warden in Snyder’s back to end the league’s Justice League. Additionally, it was argued that Johnson was not liked behind the scenes.

Snyder has revealed his plans to be in five films for Superman, Darkseid, and reveals a number of items that would not have been completed without his participation.

He was dissatisfied with the existence of justice issued by the theater during Vero’s surveillance along the BVS and said his cut would be “good”:

You know, I think they should be producing a sequel one day. That would be great. That’s really something else. Yeah. Want to know what happened to these guys. I mean, they don’t eventually … I don’t know … make some … “

(Visited 264 times, 264 visits today)