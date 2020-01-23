Steam's Lunar New Year Sale now live

Valve’s digital steam marketplace is no stranger to producing countless deals and discounts. There are multiple sales each year so players can enjoy some of the greatest video games without breaking the bank. If you wanted to save some money to buy new titles, check out which video game titles are currently commercially available.

The Lunar New Year Sale offers a unique daily event where a user receives a Rat token every day that can be used for the market. For example, the first token offers a $ 5.00 discount on your next purchase, as well as tokens that can be used to purchase unique stickers, chat room effects, and mini profile backgrounds.

Discount highlights Lunar New Year Sale

Dark Souls 3 – $ 14.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order – $ 47.99

Hitman 2 – $ 19.75

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $ 23.99

Resident Evil 2 – $ 19.79

Hunt Showdown – $ 27.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $ 29.99

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition – $ 7.99

Payday 2 – $ 4.99

Hellblade: Senua’s victim – $ 10.19

Grand Theft Auto V – $ 7.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $ 47.99

The Witcher 3 – $ 11.99

Disco Elysium – $ 31.99

A Plague Tale Innocence – $ 22.49

These are just a few of the discounts for video games that are currently offered. It is worth noting that the sale will be available until January 27, 2020. So if you want to buy certain games at a discount, you don’t want to wait too long. You will also find our weekly page with the best video game offers of the week here.

Source: Steam