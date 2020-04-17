Steam and Xbox One particular End users Can Enjoy Borderlands GOTY For Absolutely free This Weekend

Gearbox Software has declared that Borderlands: Video game of the 12 months Enhanced will be totally free to enjoy this weekend for Steam and Xbox A person users.

In a write-up on their formal web-site, builders Gearbox Software have in depth the information a bit far more. Borderlands: Game of the Calendar year Increased edition alongside all four of the beforehand produced DLC episodes will be totally free to enjoy this weekend for Xbox A person and Steam people. Test out down under the specific dates players have entry to the match. Hold in mind that Xbox A person and Steam have unique dates.

Steam: April 23 – 9:59 AM PDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 5:59 PM BST, April 24 – 12:59 AM GMT+8 / 2:59 AM AEST

Xbox Just one: April 22 – 11:59 PM PDT, April 23 – 2:59 AM EDT / 7:59 AM BST / 2:59 PM GMT+8 / 4:59 PM AEST

And finally, all progress produced amongst now and the conclusion day will be retained if you make a decision to purchase the comprehensive copy. Borderlands: Recreation of the Calendar year Increased is now offered to participate in for absolutely free. What are you waiting for? Get to slaying the enemies in the chaotic vintage, Borderlands.

