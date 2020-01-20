Outgoing councilor Russ Monteith says goodbye to thoughts at the end of the last meeting for this meeting at London City Hall on Tuesday, November 25, 2014. CRAIG GLOVER The London Free Press / QMI AGENCY

Russ Monteith, an old member of the London City Council and a respected figure in local politics, has died. He was 85.

Monteith, a lawyer, spent three terms on the city council as a member of what was then known as the board of directors – members whose responsibilities covered the entire city, not just a neighborhood – from 1997 to 2006. When London was in a pinch of scandals In 2014, he agreed to return to the council for a few months.

Monteith, who also served as deputy mayor, died Sunday night, telling family members to The Free Press.

“Russ was first and foremost a gentleman who deeply cared about both the city and the people he worked with,” said Paul Hubert, a former deputy mayor.

“He was a steady and calm influence at times when there was tumultuous unrest around him.”

London city councilors wore London Knights jerseys at a Knights ceremony for the loss-free recording of a new Canadian Hockey League record prior to a council meeting on January 24, 2005. From left Joni Baechler, Bernie McDonald, Harold Usher, Gord Hume, Bud Polhill, Russ Monteith and Tom Gosnell. Knights coach Dale Hunter and various players are behind them. (Morris Lamont / LFP)

Mayor Ed Holder paid tribute to Monteith on social media after hearing about his death on Monday and calling him “an old friend and an honorable gentleman.”

His political return in 2014 came in the aftermath of perhaps the biggest scandal in city council history: Mayor Joe Fontana was convicted of three charges of $ 1,700 marriage cost he charged taxpayers when he was a liberal MP and Fontana resigned.

The Council voted to appoint the mayor of Joni Baechler for the remaining months of the parliamentary term. And that left Baechler’s empty Ward 5 chair behind – to which Monteith was appointed by the council.

After filling the place in 2014, Monteith did not seek re-election.

Public service always played a big role in Monteith’s life, said his brother, Ken.

“He thought it was a kind of duty to help others in the community, which he always wanted to do,” he said.

Erin Rankin Nash, who led the Monteith campaigns, also described him as a gentleman and a “consensus builder.”

“One thing that was unique about him, especially with today’s politics, is that he really did his best to work with people to achieve results. He was always looking for consensus, “she said.

In addition to his role as a politician, Monteith, specializing in property law, was also a member of the boards of the University Hospital and the Pillar Nonprofit network.

He was also a former president of the Middlesex Law Association, which represents local lawyers.