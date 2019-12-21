Steady Aim shoots Randwick and jumps into Magic Millions favoritism

Loading...

Last weekend, the super-impressive Wild Ruler should now target the Golden Slipper instead of the Blue Diamond.

And that brilliant hit rate could easily continue next Saturday when Bartley tries to get two wins in as many starts and book a trip north for the Magic Millions. Lord Of War and King & # 39; s Legacy, both struck from Randwick's work, will make their Debut respectively on Christmas Day at Randwick and Bruce McLachlan Stakes next Saturday.

The climb and climb of Aim would have pleased Snowden as well as Berry, who had been suspended when he won early.

The goal was a little worse than the midfielder and parked on the rail and was right to take the proposed tracks at the top of the straight line before accelerating.

Surprisingly, the horse Aim defeated on its first start, Blondeau, also established itself in the favoritism of Magic Millions even though it stayed at home in its Rosehill stable. Coach Chris Waller will send Blondeau next Saturday to Sydney or Brisbane and needs prizes for his star colt to start.

"Ability is one thing, but behavior is everything, and normally if you have that, you will make a good way," said Peter Snowden of Aim.

"It's been two good races now and the 1200m is certainly not a problem.

"I was worried that the race would not come, but the way he traveled made his own race. He kept going up to the line, so it was good to watch.

"It was a good start (with the two years old). It’s good to see them bring some form of trial to the races. Very often they can fall apart on race day and not fall apart 39, but so far so good and we are grateful for the opportunities we have. & # 39; & # 39;

Snowden said Aim could face another race before the 1200m Magic Millions trip but would likely have a “ smooth test '', then reappear on January 11.

"The mile is not going to worry this horse later. But we don't want the mile yet. We only want 1200m," said Snowden with a smile.

Berry said of Aim: "When I brought him up to the Gosford trials, I told Pete, 'What do you think of a set of flashers? & And he said, "definitely".

"He won well for Brenton (Avdulla) at the start, but he got better today.

"When asked to leave the other day, it took a long time to get to the top, but today it shocked me and arrived much faster than I thought .

"I had to press the button when I did to get the tracks that presented themselves, and I would have tried to sit a little longer. But that will put it in good shape position for the Gold Coast. He will have to locate them a start, but he knows how to execute sectional articles.

"This last 150m he was all listening and didn't know how to finish it late with no other runner out there."

Bjorn Baker's Hinchbeast ($ 4.40) led early and did well to hold on to third place.

