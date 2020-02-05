Stay stylish and toasty in the best ski and snowboard pants of 2020

After a proper jacket, your pants are the second most important part of your equipment to keep you warm and comfortable while shredding the slopes. You have a hard time: good ski or snowboard pants protect your legs from the weather, ensure unrestricted freedom of movement and prevent abrasion when wiping inevitably.

The exact type of your pants depends on various factors, particularly the situations in which you are regularly. Backcountry enthusiasts need a different pair of pants than relaxing vacationers. Insulation is more important in colder climates, while skiers and skiers on the east coast are likely to be more waterproof thanks to the normally “wet” snow.

Here are some of the best options we’ve found for the 2019-20 ski season based on user reviews and personal experiences.

Men’s

Arc’teryx Saber

Exceptional craftsmanship comes with a price, and Arc’teryx is one of those brands that will affect your wallet. However, we believe that an option like the Arc’teryx Saber may be one of the best ski pants on the market today. Here’s why: The Saber has a three-layer Gore-Tex construction for ultimate protection from the elements and softshell material allows unimpeded movement. The 40 gram fleece insulation keeps your legs warm on off-road tours. The Saber has fully taped seams, a DWR finish, waterproof zips and internal gaiters with stretch cuffs that fit over ski boots.

In addition to protecting it from the weather, Arc’teryx made sure that these underpants also withstand mountain hikes. The Keprotec instep patches prevent abrasion and cuts, while the Cordura Powder cuffs seal the snow. These pants last for several seasons and still look like new.

The freedom of the north wall

Given the usual prices from The North Face, the insulated pants from Freedom Men are quite cheap. But don’t confuse the low price with lower quality: these pants are one of the company’s best sellers. The waterproof and breathable DryVent cover keeps you dry in a variety of conditions, while a 60g layer of heatseeker insulation keeps you warm.

The Chimney Vent cooling system from North Face directs the airflow from the StretchVent gaiters to the ventilation openings near the inner thigh, so you feel comfortable on warmer days. Freedom pants are durable: Reinforced kick patches and edge protectors protect your investment from all possible dangers, whether on the edge of your board or on a gravel parking lot. As a side note there is also a version of the Freedom pants for women.

Men’s



Ladies



686 Smarty 3-in-1 charge

The 686 Smarty 3-in-1 jacket has become our list of the best jackets this season. It is therefore only logical to recommend the right trousers for this list. As with the jacket, you can wear the infiniDRY waterproof and breathable cover and the zip-in fleece lining together even on the coldest days and take them off during the warmer spring runs.

Open the zipped leg openings to get more air if you feel too warm. BOA-compatible boot gaiters allow you to adjust your boots without leaving your legs exposed. The cargo pants design offers more pockets than average snowboard pants (a big plus). Reinforced kick inserts ensure a longer lifespan so that your pants are not damaged when they snap into your ski or snowboard bindings.

Unisex

Helly Hansen Legendary Insulated Pants

Our next recommendation from Helly Hansen is insulated trousers that contain both a men’s and a women’s version – the legendaries. True to their name, these pants have been among the best on the market for some time. The shell is waterproof and breathable, while the PrimaLoft insulation provides just enough warmth for the morning Bluebird runs in winter.

Too hot? Open the inner thigh openings for additional ventilation. The cuffs are equipped with abrasion protection to prevent wear from chafing of the boot. Leggings on the ankles keep snow out when you’re waist-deep in fresh powder. While they’re not the cheapest pants, we think they’re more than worth investing a little more money on, and with a variety of color options, you can match them to just about any jacket in your closet.

Men’s





Ladies



Ladies

Burton society

If you’re just starting out, you’ll be spending a lot of money all at once. Burton’s society pants are a good start, offering a mix of affordability and functionality. While these pants are not the most waterproof and not the most heat-insulated, there is a chance that you may learn that this is not a problem. But just because it’s one of Burton’s bottom options, it doesn’t mean that it cheapens the functionality required.

Like the rest of the Burton women’s collection, the society includes mesh vents on the inside of the thigh as well as snow-secure boot gaiters and cuff lifts to protect the bottom of the pants from dirt and tarnish. Are your hands cold? Simply slip them into the zippered handwarmer pockets to warm them up before the next run. And with a variety of color options, you’re sure to find one that matches the rest of your outfit.

Roxy Cabin Pant

The Roxy jetty jacket has been chosen for our list of the best jackets for its great mix of style and quality, and the cabin pants are on our list of the best snowboard pants for a similar reason. Their monotonous color matches Roxy’s typically busier jackets. If you own Roxy’s jacket, you can attach the pants to it to keep the snow out and keep you dry. The cut is narrow and flattering, and with the waist adjustment you can ensure that your pants stay tight after the inevitable leak in the terrain park.

The cabin features DryFlight technology, fully sealed seams, boot gaiters, and what Roxy calls “mechanical four-way stretch”. This is good news for the ladies who like to show the boys in the park. Women’s snowboard pants too often sacrifice mobility for style, but Roxy wasn’t here. One thing to keep in mind is that these pants are not insulated. So if you are traveling in colder climates, you should probably look elsewhere.

Patagonia Snowbelle

Did you buy the Patagonia Snowbelle jacket? Why not also buy the right pants? Like the jacket, the pants have the same waterproof and environmentally friendly H2No insulation that has been improved for the 2019-20 season. They even have a moisture wicking waist and ventilation on the inside of the thigh. Both should make the Snowbelle comfortable pants that you can wear all season.

Other features include an adjustable waist to adjust the fit, reinforced gaiters and a sustainable manufacturing process – no wonder considering that Patagonia tries to protect our environment. You can look and feel good on the slopes while protecting our planet.

How to choose the right pants

How do you choose the right pants for the slopes? In our opinion, you want a few things from good snowboard pants: water resistance, comfort and durability. Especially if you are a snowboarder, you will find yourself in the snow regularly, unless you have mastered the art of fastening your bindings while standing (not everyone can do that). Nothing will make you more miserable than a wet bottom. All of the above options meet this requirement.

Comfort is the next thing you will be looking for. Style is often a priority, especially for women’s trousers. In the park and even on the slopes, you want pants that are flexible and offer freedom of movement. If you are a skier on the west coast you also want isolation.

While these pants are more expensive, they will reduce the need for multiple layers underneath that only add bulk. We believe that people with a focus on the east coast need less isolation – although we did get quite cold in uninsulated pants in some midwinter runs in the east. The isolation can be due to personal preferences.

Choose your pants and jacket at the same time. You don’t have to buy the same brand, but this has advantages. Not only will you have a jacket-pant configuration that suits you, but many brands also offer methods to attach your pants directly to the jacket.

This is helpful in deep snow or on snowy days. Snow will find a way into your pants and jacket if you haven’t sintered everything together. These systems work pretty well to prevent this from happening, although most jackets these days have powder skirts that offer some protection.

Durability is also an issue. Your pants will go through a lot more than your jacket will likely. Most of the options above have ankle cuff reinforcement to prevent damage to your pants that could compromise waterproofness and insulation properties. If the pants you are looking for do not have something like this, we recommend looking elsewhere.

Editor’s recommendations