Stay stylish and comfortable in the best ski and snowboard pants of 2020

After a good jacket, your pants are the next most important package to keep you warm and comfortable while shredding the slopes. They have a hard task to do: good ski or snowboard pants keep your legs protected against the elements, ensure unlimited movements and prevent wear during unavoidable swipe movements.

The exact type of pants that you choose depend on different variables, especially in what kind of circumstances you will find yourself regularly. Backcountry enthusiasts need different pants than casual resort goers. Insulation is more important for colder climates, while skiers and riders on the east coast are likely to benefit more from better water resistance thanks to the typically “wetter” snow.

Here are some of the best options we’ve found for the 2019-20 ski season, based on user ratings and personal experiences.

Men

Arc’teryx Saber

Exceptional craftsmanship comes with a price, and Arc’teryx is one of those brands that put a dent in your wallet. But we think that an option such as the Arc’teryx Saber is potentially one of the best ski pants currently on the market. This is the reason: the Saber has a three-layer Gore-Tex construction for ultimate protection against the elements, and soft-shell fabric provides unhindered movement. The 40 gram fleece insulation keeps your legs warm during backcountry trips. The Saber has fully taped seams, a DWR finish, waterproof zippers and internal stretch cuff stockings that fit over ski boots.

In addition to protecting against the elements, Arc’teryx ensured that these pants would maintain any degree of bashing on the mountainside. Keprotec rubbing surfaces prevent wear and cuts, while Cordura Powder cuffs seal snow. These pants last for different seasons and still look like new.

The North Face Freedom

Given the usual prices that you see at The North Face, the insulated pants of the Freedom Men are reasonably cheap. But don’t confuse the low price with lower quality: these pants are one of the bestsellers of the company. The waterproof and breathable DryVent shell keeps you dry in different conditions, while a 60 g layer of Heatseeker insulation ensures that you stay warm.

The North Face chimney ventilation system directs the airflow from StretchVent leggings to vents near the inside of the thigh, keeping you comfortable on warmer days. Freedom trousers are durable: reinforced kick patches and edge protectors protect your investment against all kinds of hazards, whether the edge of your board or an unpaved parking space.

686 Smarty 3-in-1 charge

The Smarty 3-in-1 jacket from 686 has made our list of best jackets this season, so it makes sense to recommend their great matching pants to this list. Like the jacket, you can wear the infiniDRY waterproof and breathable shell and fleece lining together on the coldest days, and remove them to wear during those warmer spring runs.

Open the ventilation openings with zip to give yourself some extra airflow if you feel too warm. BOA-compatible leggings make it possible to adjust your boots without exposing your legs. The design of the cargo pants means more pockets than your average snowboard pants (a huge plus). Reinforced kick panels ensure durability, so your pants won’t get damaged when you click in your skis or snowboard bindings.

Unisex

Legendary insulated Helly Hansen pants

Our next recommendation from Helly Hansen is actually insulated pants with both a men’s and women’s version – the Legendary. True to its name, these pants are one of the best available on the market at the moment, and have been around for a while. The shell is waterproof and breathable, while the PrimaLoft insulation provides just enough warmth for those mid-winter bluebird runs in the early morning.

Too hot? Open the ventilation openings on the inside of the thighs for some extra ventilation. The trouser cuffs have scratch protectors to prevent rubbing wear and leggings around the ankles keep snow out when you are deep in fresh powder up to your waist. Although they are not the cheapest pants available, we certainly think that they are more than worthwhile to deposit a little extra money and with a large number of color options you can match them with just about every coat in your wardrobe.

Men





women



women

Burton Society

If you are just starting out, you will spend a lot of money in one go. Burton’s Society pants are a good place to start and offer a mix of affordability and functionality. Although these specific pants are not the most waterproof or the most insulated, chances are that when you are learning neither of them is too big a problem. But just because it is one of Burton’s lower options does not mean that it makes the required functionality cheap.

The Society, like the rest of the Burton women’s line, has mesh lined inner thigh vents for extra ventilation, and snow-blocking leggings and cuff lifts to protect the bottom of your pants from mud and paving. Are your hands cold? Simply put them in the hand warmer pockets with zipper to warm them up for your next run. And with a variety of color options, you’ll certainly find one that matches the rest of your outfit.

Roxy cabin pants

The Jetty jacket from Roxy has made our list of best jackets because of the great mix of style and quality, and the cabin pants are on our list of best snowboard pants for a similar reason. Their monotonous color matches the typically busier Roxy jackets, and if you own the Roxy jacket, you can attach the pants to keep snow out and keep you dry. The cut is slim and flattering and with waist adjustment you can ensure that your pants stay tight even after the inevitable spill in the terrain park.

The cabin is equipped with DryFlight technology, fully sealed seams, leggings and what Roxy calls “quadruple mechanical stretch”. That’s a great way to say that you don’t feel entangled in any way in these pants. For the ladies who like to show the boys in the park, this is good news. Women snowboard pants often sacrifice mobility for style, but Roxy was not there. One thing to keep in mind is that these pants are not insulated, so those who drive in colder climates may want to look elsewhere.

Patagonia Snowbelle

Have you purchased the Patagonia Snowbelle jacket? Why don’t you also buy the matching pants? Like the jacket, the pants have the same H2No water resistance and environmentally friendly insulation, the last of which has been improved for the 2019-2020 season. You even get a moisture-wicking waist and ventilation on the inside of the thighs, both of which should make the Snowbelle a comfortable pair of pants to wear throughout the season.

Other features include an adjustable waist to adjust the fit, reinforced leggings and a sustainable manufacturing process – not surprising considering Patagonia’s efforts to help save our environment. You can look good and feel good on the slopes while at the same time protecting our planet.

How to choose the right pants

So how do you choose the right pants for the slopes? In our opinion you want a few things from good snowboard pants: water resistance, comfort and durability. Especially if you are a snowboarder, you will find yourself regularly on your butt in the snow, unless you have mastered the art of keeping your bindings upright (not everyone can do that). Nothing will make you more miserable than a wet backlog. All our options above meet this requirement.

Comfort is the next thing you want to look for. Especially when it comes to women’s pants, style is often preferred. In the park and even on the slopes, you want pants that are flexible and allow movement. If you are a skier on the west coast, you also want insulation.

Although these pants will be more expensive, they reduce the need for multiple underlying layers that only add bulk. We think that people on the east coast need less insulation, although in some non-insulated trousers in the east we have been quite cold during a few mid-winter runs. Insulation can amount to personal preference.

Choose your pants and jacket at the same time. You don’t have to buy the same brand, but it has advantages. Not only do you have a jacket-pants arrangement that fits well, but many brands have methods to attach your pants directly to the jacket.

This is useful in deep powder or on snowy days. Snow will find its way into your pants and jacket if you have not put everything together tightly. These systems work pretty well to prevent that, although most coats nowadays come with powder skirts, which offer a certain degree of protection.

Sustainability is also a concern. Your pants go through much more than your jacket will probably do. Most of our options above have some type of reinforcement in the ankle cuff area to prevent damage to your pants, which could spoil their water resistance and insulation properties. If the pants you are looking for have no such thing, we recommend that you look elsewhere.

Recommendations from the editors