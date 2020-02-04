Stay on course in 2020

We have found the very best running watches from top brands such as Fitbit, Apple, Polar and of course Garmin.

By Joseph Green2020-02-04 8:00:00 UTC

Newsflash: running is difficult. Unless you’re one of those rare and confusing people who just get up and run for miles, it’s hard to drag yourself off the couch and pound the sidewalk for more than a few minutes.

This is why those who are committed to this torturing hobby do everything to make it more bearable. Runners often spend a lot on the most comfortable trainers and hippest leggings, all in the pursuit of a less painful experience.

We are not going to pretend that splashing all the best material will immediately turn you into a top athlete, but it can really make a difference. Take running watches for example: these smart little devices are designed to optimize your training and personalize it to improve your performance. Sounds useful, right?

Some of the simplest running watches offer information about your step count, calorie burn and distance traveled. The more advanced models can follow your sleep, record your heart rate and even follow your running route, so that you can later analyze your altitude, speed and much more. All this data gives a clear picture of your masochistic practices.

Listen, we don’t suggest that you run regularly, because frankly that sounds like a lot of work. However, if you are determined to go out, you can make it just as easy for yourself. Pack all the stuff and have no idea, so at least you look good when you crawl on your hands and knees. In addition, you can measure how fast you were running before you fainted.

We know that this is all very convincing and you are probably sold on the idea of ​​a running watch. That’s great, but which model works best for you? It is a difficult question that we have tried to answer by tracing some of the best options from top brands such as Garmin, Fitbit and Apple. Whether you are just starting out or training to be the best, there should be something on this list for you.

These are the best running watches for 2020.

Heart rate tracking • Receive texts, emails, calls and social media alerts • VO2 max estimate • Race predictor • Recovery advisor • Multisport function

Pricey • Limited smart functions

Great running watch for users who want to focus on sports and don’t need the smart features of Apple or Fitbit.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT

The multisport function ensures a seamless transition when you switch between activities.

Battery life:

5 days

Weight:

45.4 grams

GPS:

Yes

Water repellent:

Yes

The first name that comes to mind when you think of watches is Garmin, and that is because the brand has some great devices for runners of all levels.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT is probably your best option if you want to do more than just running, due to the automatic multi-sport function that ensures a seamless transition when following the pool to the bike and from your bike to the lane. The Forerunner 735XT is compatible with running, cycling and swimming pool training, which means that it is perfect for triathletes.

When it comes to specific running, this watch provides detailed information about step length, ground contact time and more, and provides a clear picture of your style. Details like this can make the difference.

Heart rate measurement • Daily training guidance • Nocturnal recovery measurement • Not too expensive

The battery life may be better • Some connection problems reported

A running watch that takes care of both your recovery and your training.

Polar Ignite

Follow your sleep stages and get detailed insights into your bedtime behavior.

Battery life:

5 days

Weight:

35 grams

GPS:

Yes

Water repellent:

Yes

Polar is not as famous as brands like Garmin and Apple, but it is definitely something to consider if you run regularly.

The Polar Ignite fitness watch comes with advanced pulse-based heart rate measurement, integrated GPS, personalized daily training guidance and a night-time recovery measurement. The latter function distinguishes this device from the competition because the sleep tracker monitors your sleep stages and gives you feedback and a numerical sleep score. Recovery is important, boys.

The integrated GLONASS keeps track of your speed, distance and route, while the FitSpark training guide offers ready-to-use training sessions that match your recovery and readiness.

ECG function • Always-on Retina display • Band colors • Active apps

The Series 5 goes further than any other smartwatch and should appeal to even the most hardcore runners.

Apple Watch series 5

The Apple Watch offers a wide range of special active apps.

Battery life:

18 hours

Weight:

36.7 grams

GPS:

Yes

Water repellent:

Yes

The Apple Watch Series 5 may not have been specifically designed for runners, but it is so advanced that it can get the job done.

You get access to a wide range of health and fitness functions and special running apps. No other device can really compete with this selection, and the Strava, Runkeeper and Nike + Run Club types can really help you achieve your goals.

This device is also a great option for runners due to its ECG, fall detection and emergency call options. If the watch detects something disturbing, let it know. If you get such a warning from your watch, you may be able to save your life.

With the Retina display always on, you can see these important statistics on the run at a glance without having to turn your wrist and keep it in position, which is useful if you run fast.

Robust design • Detailed performance data • Three-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter • Smart reports

This is about as good as it gets, but it costs you a lot.

Garmin Fenix ​​6

Performance data includes training balance, training status, and running and cycling dynamics.

Battery life:

120 days

Weight:

81.6 grams

GPS:

Yes

Water repellent:

Yes

The Garmin Fenix ​​6 multisport watch offers advanced design and performance, and it is pretty much the best running watch that money can buy.

It has the contours for a seriously comfortable fit, with easily accessible features such as improved heart rate measurement, built-in activity profiles, VO2 max estimates and much more. In addition, you can even get performance statistics and training load measurements to see how you are progressing (or not).

Satellite navigation and tracking functions are combined with a three-axis compass and barometric altimeter for reliable measurements, even when you are running off-road. No other running watch on this list can offer this accuracy.

Another thing that catches the eye of this watch is the customizable power manager that lets you see and control how different settings and sensors affect battery life. This means that you can make battery-expanding changes along the way, so you don’t get stuck in the long run.

Color display • Sport range • Practical heart rate measurement • Fast GPS navigation • Battery life

The Suunto 9 Baro offers accurate data for outdoor adventurers.

Suunto 9 Baro

Provides support for more than 80 sports, including swimming, cycling and running.

Battery life:

120 hours

Weight:

81 grams

GPS:

Yes

Water repellent:

Yes

Suunto is another brand that produces a number of high-quality running watches for serious athletes.

The Suunto 9 Baro is an advanced multi-sport GPS watch with an integrated heart rate monitor and atmospheric pressure sensor. It can provide data for more than 80 sports and disciplines, making it a great device for daily training and competitions.

The 9 Baro also offers new outdoor functions for mountain and snow sports, navigation system upgrades, and storm warnings to cover you in every situation.

Inexpensive • Easy to use • Connected functions • Lightweight • Vibration alerts and music control

Some reviewers have reported loading problems

A great running watch for beginners that won’t break the bank.

Garmin Forerunner 35

Lightweight and easy-to-use running watch is perfect for beginners.

Battery life:

9 days

Weight:

36.3 grams

GPS:

Yes

Water repellent:

Yes

There are a few running watches from Garmin on this list, and we offer absolutely no apologies for this. Garmin is the king of this category.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is one of the best examples of a cheap running watch that focuses on what’s most important. It is stylish, comfortable, easy to use and acts as an all-day activity tracker to track your steps and calories burned. The built-in GPS keeps track of your distance, speed and route, with special programs to increase your fitness.

You can even pair your Forerunner 35 with a compatible smartphone and enjoy a host of connected features such as smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, LiveTrack and music control.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 running watch has everything you need to take your running to the next level.

Music storage • Battery life • Personal coaching • Compatible with most devices • Enhanced brightness

Reach your goals with personalized insights and guided workouts from this iconic brand.

Fitbit Ionic

Save and play more than 300 songs without your phone.

Battery life:

4 days

Weight:

49.9 grams

GPS:

Yes

Water repellent:

Yes

Fitbit is an iconic smartwatch brand, but this does not always translate into running. If you are a Fitbit fan and you like running, then the Fitbit Ionic might be for you.

This health and fitness smartwatch guides and coaches you to achieve your goals with personalized insights and guided workouts, built-in GPS and continuous heart rate measurement. Serious athletes may be better off looking elsewhere, but this device has everything casual runners need to make progress.

Music is something that is often forgotten when it comes to running watches, but nobody wants to make a long trot without a few melodies to keep you busy. The Fitbit Ionic can store and play more than 300 songs and offer inspiration from a global fitness community. That should be more than enough to motivate you to leave and run, run, run.

Adaptive training schedules • Keep track of your history • Free training schedules • Lightweight • Battery life

There are cheaper Garmin watches

Probably the best running watch for those who need coaching.

Garmin Forerunner 245

Adaptive training schedules include guidance by expert coaches and free training schedules.

Battery life:

7 days

Weight:

38.5 grams

GPS:

Yes

Water repellent:

Yes

Another Garmin makes the list, but what distinguishes this device from the others who made the cut?

The Garmin Forerunner 245 not only tells you where you have been and how quickly you have traveled. This GPS smartwatch keeps track of your statistics and squats the numbers to give you detailed feedback on your performance, your form, your training history and even your goals. It does all the thinking, so you don’t have to.

This may be the best option if you urgently need some guidance. If you have the idea that you have no idea, the Garmin Forerunner 245 can help with adaptive training plans with guidance from expert coaches. You can even get free training schedules that adapt to you and your goals.

Lightweight • Colorful screen • Long battery life • Sleep monitoring • Heart rate monitoring • Training evaluation

No running functions

It is not strictly a running watch, but that does not mean that it is not an effective training partner.

Huawei Band 3 Pro

Reliable and lightweight fitness tracker for daily use.

Battery life:

12 days

Weight:

27.2 grams

GPS:

Yes

Water repellent:

Yes

Nobody wants to run with a heavy watch on their wrists, but most people can handle a bit of weight if it means you get something good.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is perhaps the right watch if weight is really a priority for you, because it combines impressive specifications with a lightweight frame. It is so light that you will probably forget that it is there.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is a reliable fitness tracker that is mainly used for daily health monitoring. It comes with a colorful screen and a long battery life, with continuous heart rate measurement, scientific sleep monitoring and multiple outdoor and indoor activities to keep you fit.

Your position is efficiently and accurately located thanks to the built-in GPS and you get real-time evaluation of training effects, including VO2 max and recovery times. Don’t let the weight fool you by thinking there is not much you can do about this device.

Very cheap • Sport tracking • Always visible • App notifications

A cheap option that does not offer much detail for running, but a good choice is for beginners.

Amazfit Bip

Pack a powerful battery that lasts up to 45 days with one charge.

Battery life:

45 days

Weight:

32 grams

GPS:

No

Water repellent:

Yes

The Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch is another device that has made this list without being a real watch. We can explain it.

This cheap watch keeps track of your daily steps, calories burned and distance traveled. The reflective always-on screen is easily readable in bright sunlight and shows all app notifications from your phone, such as calendar notifications, text messages, emails and more. You can also choose different pre-installed apps to access local weather forecasts, alarms, timers, and daily status overviews, including sport tracking options.

The sports tracking mode provides detailed statistics about your activity so that you can keep track of your goals. There is no GPS, so it will not offer the same level of analysis as many other devices on this list, but it will help you on your way.

