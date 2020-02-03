Stay in the six: Argos lock up the Canadian OL Jamal Campbell from Toronto

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian offensive lineman Jamal Campbell for three years until the 2022 season.

He was entitled to become a free agent on February 11th.

In 2019, the six-foot-six, 305-pound-born Toronto hit the grid for the first time in his career and started the last 11 games in a real duel. He is very happy to be back in his hometown.

“It is important, it is all. This is the organization that believed in me first. I want to be in Toronto, we are trying to build something here,” said Campbell.

Last season, Campbell, 26, celebrated the first pass of his career, a 1-yard touchdown reception from McLeod Bethel-Thompson in a 28:27 win over Winnipeg on August 1 at BMO Field.

The third selection round of Argos in the CFL Draft 2016 is a graduate of the C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute and York University. He has established himself as an incredibly active person in the community and was honored by Toronto.com in 2017 for his contributions as “Urban Hero”.

“Jamal has become a leader in the field, he has always been a leader in the community,” said Michael “Pinball” Clemons, general manager of Argos.

“Signing him was a natural thing. He wants to be in this community, he wants his community to grow, and he wants to influence the youth. One day he wants to have his own foundation. He is built into this community, loves the community and now wants to build a community. “

Campbell was a member of the 2017 Gray Cup Champion.