“Stay in Mexico” comment leads to inclusion rally in Michigan

SALINE, Mich. – People gathered in a town in southeastern Michigan to promote unity and inclusion in the aftermath of a school meeting when a white parent asked a Spanish parent why he didn’t “stay in Mexico.”

The Saline Diversity Inclusion Rally was held in Saline, about 40 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of Detroit, two days after a community meeting at the local school district office to deal with reports of racist social media aimed at black students. At the Monday meeting, Adrian Iraola said his son had endured racist abuse in the district a few years ago, to which Tom Burtell interrupted: “Then why didn’t you stay in Mexico?”

Participants in the rally walked past the town center with signs, including a sign with the text ‘Racism not welcome’. They moved to a building where speakers were Saline Mayor Brian Marl.

Marl told the protesters that racist, intolerant words are discreet and unacceptable.

“You represent the majority of Saline and I want you to know that,” he said.

Many who attended the meeting said they were cordial for the rise and condemnation of racism by the wider community.

Saline High School senior JJ Ohren-Hoeft the rally could be a proof of possible change in the difficult experiences at school with regard to their ethnic and racial background expressed by students of color.

“(Students of color) just want to see a lot of change happen,” said Ohren-Hoeft. “I think it will certainly happen now that there is so much attention.”

Supt. Scot Graden, the superintendent of Saline schools, said the district has established a diversity, equality and inclusion committee and has worked to train teachers and administrators in social justice. It has also attempted to develop a more culturally inclusive curriculum, although, he added, recent incidents and comments make it clear that much more needs to be done.

The corresponding press