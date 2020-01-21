Stay awake: senators struggle to stay focused on deposition paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

About a third of the senators are eligible for re-election. The higher members sit on the camera during the procedure. Anyone who fell asleep – and a couple of senators seemed to have Monday – during just the third trial process in history would have something to explain.

The urge to buckle comes partly from the familiarity of the arguments. They all heard the story of Trump’s pressure on Ukraine. Only a handful claim not to have decided whether Trump should be removed from office. And the outcome – the acquittal of the accused president – seems clear. However, the process is expected to cover dull, familiar territory six days a week until it is resolved.

A piece of good news for the attention-challenged: the Senate voted Tuesday to exchange 12-hour days for 8-hour days when opening arguments begin. And both parties use audiovisual aids to keep people awake. Lawyer Jay Sekulow pointed a little late in the proceedings and raised his voice, which seemed to brighten people up.

But in the crowded, tradition-bound room, senators have little to do except take notes and listen. Telephones and coffee are prohibited. So talk and pass notes on to each other. There is no polar bears in the room. Snacks are traditionally rejected, although Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb. Got something in his mouth and chewed while he was writing on a notepad.

Senators in both parties pay close attention and take notes, emphasize papers and listen carefully – at least in the beginning.

One of the most productive minutes secretaries during the entire procedure was Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a centrist in a tough re-election fight this year. Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of four Democratic presidential candidates forced to return to the Senate for the Iowa caucuses, held both a blue pen and a yellow pencil in her right hand and alternated what she did to take notes.

Others seemed to be struggling to hold attention as the hours progressed. Senate Bernie Sanders, a presidential hopeful who openly complained that he had to be in Washington, yawned and dropped his head back to his seat.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, another Democratic presidential candidate, seemed to subtly chew something, possibly chewing gum, while Schiff spoke.

A few hours later the galleries of the visitors were less than half full. A staff section of the senate floor had extra seats, but there were few people. Senators periodically stared into the galleries, a rare phenomenon.

“They’ve presented their entire case about three times, and apparently we’re going to hear it two or three more times tonight,” said Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

