Statistics Canada says retail sales increased by 0.9 percent in November

OTTAWA – Statistics Canada says retail sales increased 0.9 percent in November to $ 51.5 billion, boosted by profits in the automotive sector.

The agency says the increase for the month largely offset a revised 1.1 percent decline in October. The first report for October was a decrease of 1.2 percent.

Economists expected an average increase of 0.4 percent for November, according to data firm Refinitiv of the financial markets.

Sales increased in six of the 11 subsectors that were followed by Statistics Canada, representing 70 percent of retail.

The motor vehicle and parts trade sub-sector increased by 3.0 percent, mainly due to sales at new car dealers. Food and beverage stores saw sales increase by 0.9 percent, while dealers in building materials and garden items and supplies reported a 2.1 percent increase.

Excluding motor vehicle and spare parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.2 percent this month. According to Refinitiv, economists had expected an increase of 0.4 percent, excluding cars.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2020.

The Canadian press