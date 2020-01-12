Statistics Canada expects the switch to the digital cloud to cause some rumbling

OTTAWA – Statistics Canada plans to move its information assets to the digital cloud – a shift that the national number processing agency recognizes will raise questions about the protection of sensitive data.

The initiative is part of the federal government’s “cloud-first strategy” to meet the increasing demand for online services and to offer an alternative to its own, increasingly tighter computers.

Private cloud companies provide customers, such as federal departments, virtual computer services – from email systems to huge storage capacity – using software, servers and other hardware hosted on the company’s premises.

Statistics Canada sees several benefits, including affordable access to the latest technologies, additional processing power and storage, and more timely provision of data to the public and researchers.

But the statistics office also realizes that some rumbling can come from the cloud.

“The use of cloud technology will raise questions about data security and Statistics Canada’s ability to protect sensitive data,” say internal notes from agencies disclosed through the Access to Information Act. “Canadians will also want to know what steps are being taken to ensure that their information remains secure.

“The use of cloud technology may also raise questions about data sovereignty and the possible access to and use of data under the legislation of another country.”

The federal government is aware that many countries, including Canada, have laws that allow them to request or obtain a summons from private organizations to support judicial investigations.

Ottawa says the primary risk for data sovereignty is the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and Washington’s ability to force an organization governed by US law to transfer data under its control regardless of the location of the data and without To inform Canada of this.

In addition, there are long-standing information sharing agreements and a legal aid process between security and law enforcement agencies in Canada and the US

The Canadian government is required to protect personal data and highly sensitive information regarding national security, cabinet discussions, military and legal matters.

As a result, only data information that has been assigned up to and including a category named Protected B may be placed in the cloud. Protected B information, if compromised, can cause serious damage to a person, organization or government.

In addition, all information from Protected B – as well as the more sensitive Protected C and classified electronic data – must be stored in a government-approved computer facility in Canada or on the premises of a foreign department, such as a diplomatic mission.

Data encryption will also be used to protect sensitive material from prying eyes.

None of this is provided by Wayne Smith, a former chief statistician of Canada, who resigned in 2016 due to concerns about the independence of Statistics Canada. Smith had reservations about moving data from desks to facilities at Shared Services Canada.

In the same vein, moving statistical data to the cloud creates “an increased level of risk that is not needed,” given the possibility of data hacks and breaches, Smith said.

“A better arrangement would be to let Statistics Canada operate its own data centers and keep them offline.”

The statistics office is in the planning phase of the project, which means it currently only stores “non-sensitive, unclassified information” in the cloud, spokesperson Peter Frayne said.

“Statistics Canada will only migrate protected information if our systems are considered safe for sensitive cloud-based services, according to procedures and processes of the Government of Canada,” he said in a written response to questions.

The agency plans to use a “hybrid, multi-cloud strategy” that accommodates applications and data through a mix of government data centers and cloud providers, he added.

Lisa Carroll, a senior executive at Microsoft Canada, one of the first global cloud providers to receive federal certification, emphasizes the company’s data security track record.

Microsoft says it spends more than $ 1 billion a year on cyber security and has more than 3,500 full-time security professionals working with artificial-intelligence tools to analyze more than 6.5 trillion global signals every day.

“The value of cloud is innovation,” Carroll said. “It’s about using the technologies of the future.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 12, 2020.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press