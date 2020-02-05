State superintendent says that students from Wyoming graduate with weak maths and literacy skills

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – Students in Wyoming and across the country graduate from high school with weaknesses in mathematics and literacy, according to Chief Inspector Jillian Balow.

“K-12 schools in Wyoming and throughout the country produce students who need remedial help with basic math and literacy in college,” Balow wrote in an opinion released on Wednesday, February 5. “Four out of five employers say high school graduates have serious gaps in how prepared they are to succeed in the workplace.”

“Sixty-two percent of employers say that schools do not do enough to prepare students. Wyoming was one of the thirty-one states where eighth grade scores dropped on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). How is this possible? “

Balow says that the problem is that education policy does not keep up with social changes.

“Simply, the main policy of the state has failed to adapt to a changing society,” she wrote. “Education” basket of goods “is a state law that consists of ten different, separate content areas plus a handful of skills that students must learn.”

“The” basket “has led to funding debates for education, litigation, and decisions of the Wyoming legislator. Every five years (plus in 2017), Wyoming legislation has used the basket to adjust how much we spend on education. Since 1997, however, the core content of the basket has only been updated once (computational thinking and computer science were added in 2018). It should not take us so long to innovate. “

Now that Wyoming legislation will convene their 2020 budget session on February 10, Balow says they should consider some changes.

“2020 is a pivotal year,” she wrote. “Wyoming legislation has already contracted services to refine or re-calibrate education funding. Over the past four years, the legislator has transferred money from the “rainy day” account to cover the costs of school activities and school building. In other words, we cannot afford our current education system. “

“Most debates in the legislature will therefore be about quantity – how much we spend. But recalibrating funding for a system that we cannot afford, nor guarantee is the best for students, is no road to prosperity for Wyoming. We have taken important steps to offer students education in the 21st century, but that will only bring us so far without an update of the basket of goods. “

Balow says that under the current ‘basket of goods’ there are problems for educational areas such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“The challenge for local school districts is that education in the 21st century is not fully aligned with the basket of goods,” she wrote. “And because school boards try to finance the basket with a block subsidy, their ability to implement a modern classroom is thwarted by an outdated basket.”

“For example, teaching STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) in an integrated way is not considered in the basket. Each subject, minus engineering, is funded separately. Other states have already taken up the modernization challenge and created more relevant expectations for student learning in constitutional law. “

Balow pointed to Virginia, South Carolina and Utah, where she said new graduation requirements have been introduced.

“Virginia and South Carolina have created new graduation requirements in their Profile of state graduate initiatives specifying the academic knowledge, skills, experiences and attributes that students need to be successful in college and in the workplace, and” ready for life ” to be “, Balow wrote. “Utah has launched a similarly graduated Talent MAP profile because the state is redesigning standards and expectations. In addition to learning expectations, career research is emphasized. “

Balow said that education should go beyond traditional classroom instruction, and quotes author John Medina in her opinion.

“If you want to create an educational environment that is directly in contrast to what the brain is good at, you would probably design something like a classroom.” In his book Brain Rules, author John Medina explains science and research to support this statement – and he is not the only one. Balow wrote. “A growing number of researchers, policy makers and educators, in Wyoming and throughout the country, are talking about the need for change.”

She pointed out what she sees as positive new programs in Wyoming:

-Boot-Up Wyoming is Wyoming’s initiative for computational thinking and computer science. Since this important 2018 legislation, teachers and companies and companies have made every effort to ensure that K12 students learn the ability to navigate, innovate and solve problems in the workplace and the world of today.

– Early literacy supports everything in education and life. Knowing how to read is the most important skill a student learns at school and is a motor for future economic well-being. Wyoming starts with systematic K-3 early literacy that sets the bar high for learning and learning to read.

-Career and technical education (CTE, formerly Vo-Tech) is at the forefront. Efforts in Wyoming have led to the expansion of the Hathaway Scholarship, career training financing and industrial partnerships. In 2018, US Senator Enzi led the work on Perkins V, a federal grant program that helps fund CTE. Wyoming’s plan for Perkins V helps ensure that our school’s CTE programs are tailored to staff needs.

– Every student succeeds in replacing the law (ESSA) four years ago, leaving no child behind. Under ESSA, responsibility for education is in the hands of every state, not the federal government. Wyoming has responded with accountability requirements that include career, college and military preparedness, a step further away from federal standards and a new state-wide assessment.

Chief Inspector Jillian Balow

“In general, Wyoming is moving in the right direction with these efforts, recent state-wide scores, graduation rates, adequate school buildings and quality teachers,” Balow added.

Despite the positive movement, Balow said that the legislator should take into account the changes to the “basket of goods” described above.