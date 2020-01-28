State representative Patrick Bauer of South Bend will not seek re-election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Legislator Patrick Bauer, who has been the longest serving member of the Indiana House of Representatives, announced on Monday that he would not stand for another term.

Bauer has served in various roles in the Indiana General Assembly for 50 years, including as a House Speaker, minority leader, and Chairman of the House Methodology Committee.

During his tenure in the House of Representatives, Bauer, as a state legislature, has been involved in the drafting and ratification of several key laws. He advocated reforms to the tax system that, when it came into force, would result in enormous savings for homeowners, lower consumption taxes and the introduction of our state’s tax credit.

Bauer also led legislative efforts that focused on child-rearing programs, health care, and economic improvement.

Bauer also wrote important laws that gave priority to environmental protection standards and new laws that removed phosphates in detergents and microbeads in personal care products.

“It was an honor to serve the people of St. Joseph County in the state legislature,” Bauer said in a statement. “What I will definitely miss most is the interaction with all of the residents who have been so friendly and helpful over the years. I firmly believe that working together has made St. Joseph County and Indiana a better place to live. “

Bauer received numerous awards while serving as a state representative, including the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council’s Legislative Excellence Award.

Bauer also spent 33 years of his career as an English teacher and administrator for the South Bend Community School Corporation. He later served as an administrator at Ivy Tech Community College.