State police issue Amber alert for missing Springfield girl

Massachusetts state police have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl missing from Springfield. Springfield police said Charlotte Moccia was last seen on Wednesday afternoon on Lafayette Street. She was on her way home from Hampden Charter school when she disappeared. State police said she was forced into a car at 1:26 p.m. near the corner of Princeton and Amherst streets, shortly after she got off her school bus, Charlotte is described as being white with brown eyes and long brown hair, is approximately 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Police, investigators believe white or Hispanic man was walking behind Charlotte and forced her into the back of an older model, dark blue or black Honda, possibly a Civic, who may have had a driver Hispanic white or fair skinned. The police do not yet know the license plate number of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle also lacked a front license plate and has distinctive aftermarket rims and a transparent sunroof. State police said Charlotte may be wearing a white jacket, khaki pants, and a shirt dark with the Hampden Charter School logo on it. She may also have a school laptop with her, and anyone with location information is asked to call 911.

Springfield Police Service

Charlotte Moccia, 11, from Springfield

Springfield Police Service

A dark-colored Honda believed to be involved in the disappearance and possible abduction of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia from Springfield, Massachusetts, January 15, 2020.

