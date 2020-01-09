State police add integrated GPS devices to entire fleet

Loading...

State police have demonstrated the addition of new technology to all cruisers following the overtime scandal, and each cruiser will now have a built-in GPS system. The chief of state police said it would improve the safety of soldiers and that everyone would be held accountable. One of the first changes following the state police overtime scandal was the implementation of the automatic vehicle tracking system. In May 2018, almost 1,000 cruisers had GPS systems on their laptops, but on Thursday, Colonel Christopher Mason announced that the AVL system will now be integrated into real cruisers and has already been installed in almost the entire fleet of 2,900 “One of the limitations was that we were actually following a laptop, and the laptop could be removed from the cruiser,” said Mason. The GPS system allows commanders back to headquarters to view each cruiser and move them strategically. For example, positioning soldiers to search for a suspect who escaped from the Framingham District Court. “(A supervisor) can quickly look at the screen and identify where the court is, where the assets are related to it, and has started directing the assets in a more timely fashion,” said Mason. GPS equipment cost about $ 255,000 to install and will cost $ 50,000 a month to monitor the entire fleet. The system will store the data indefinitely. Mason said the money would improve security and give the public confidence that soldiers were on the shifts they were supposed to work. With the exception of vehicles used for undercover work, Mason said that each vehicle used by state police will be monitored by GPS, including the aircraft’s own cruiser. Colonel.

