State Patrol: Semi-towed tow truck, causing 24-vehicle chain reaction to crash near Janesville

JANESVILLE – Twenty vehicles and four half cars were involved in a chain reaction during a snow storm Sunday afternoon, February 9. Officials at the Wisconsin State Patrol said it happened when the driver of a semi-truck hit a tow truck while the tow driver was working to clear an initial crash.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on I-39/90 northwards at Mile Marker 167, north of Janesville.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said when the semi-tractor hit the tow truck, the collision pushed the tow truck into the driver – and this second crash blocked the I-39/90 north.

A series of crashes followed.

The northern lanes of I-39/90 had to be closed for about four hours.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Police Department, Janesville Fire Department, local fire and EMS, Rock County Highway Department and various local towing companies worked together to clear the lane during the storm – into the northern lanes get exercise again around 5:30 PM The remaining vehicles were cleared up about an hour later when all northern I-39/99 lanes were fully open again.

Two injuries were reported throughout the incident and officials said they were not life threatening.

42.682789

-89.018722

.