State of Utah takes revenge and defeats Air Force 72-47

LOGAN – For the Aggies, Tuesday’s late night deal at the Spectrum was a double.

Not only where they managed to right the ship after the astonishing collapse of last weekend at Boise State, but Utah State also avenged a brutal loss to the Air Force two weeks earlier by beating the Falcons by a further margin bigger.

“It was a good rebound win in many ways after a tough loss the other night and after our tough loss against them,” said USU head coach Craig Smith of the 72-47 rout. of the Air Force of his team. “I thought our guys played very well.”

Utah State (4-4 in Mountain West, 15-6 in total) is now a perfect 12-0 against the Air Force on its field, and the Aggies have a 19-6 advantage against the Falcons (3-5 , 9-11). Needless to say, USU was determined to prove that their 19 point loss on January 7 at Colorado Springs was not going to be the new standard when the two teams clashed again.

“They punked us at home, and they had fun with it. And they deserved to have fun with the way they beat us, “said USU goalkeeper Sam Merrill. “So, we were definitely ready tonight, for sure.”

Although Merrill only scored his first game points in the last two minutes of the first half, the Bountiful senior finished with 15 points to exceed 1,900 points for his career in Aggie. Now seated at 1,901 points, Merrill is ahead of Cornell Green (1,890 points) and Brian Jackson (1,900) on the USU top scorers list, leaving him in fourth place behind Wayne Estes (2,001), Greg Grant (2,127)) and Jaycee Carroll (2,522).

“I didn’t know it. I guess that means I played,” said Merrill with a chuckle after being informed of his new place in the USU record book. “But at this point, I’m just grateful for the opportunity I have had to play for the state of Utah and to contribute in every way possible.”

Merrill had a 30-point high at Boise State on January 18, but the Aggies still lost 88-83 in overtime after taking an 18-point lead with 4:10 remaining in regulation time. Against the Falcons, Utah State kept control from start to finish, going up 7-0 at the start of the game, taking a 32-21 lead at half time, then falling 27 points in the second period.

Second-year striker Justin Bean led the Aggies with 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes, while second-year center Neemias Queta, who shot a 3-point pointer for the first basket ‘USU, finished with 14 points in just 20. minutes. After dominating the Air Force in painting from the start, Smith said Queta started to feel sick at the end of the first half, which is why he was limited to eight minutes in the second half. .

“There were a lot of great performances tonight,” said Smith. “We challenged Justin yesterday, and it was the first time that he really looked like Justin again because of some of the injuries he suffered. Finish with 16 points, 13 rebounds – including five offensive – and five assists. He really did it that way.

“I thought Neemi really pushed us inside, 6 out of 8 on the field. Sam was Sam, I thought Diogo (Brito) had reacted well. (First year center) Trevin Dorius was really good on his last run there, really made an impact on both sides of the ball. “

Utah State’s sixth man Brito has struggled lately, but the goaltender started the second half and ended up playing all but the last four minutes of the game. He finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists while going 3 for 6 over a 3 point range.

Dorius had five of his eight rebounds in the second half, helping the Aggies get a 45-34 final advantage on the boards. In the Air Force defeat, the Falcons humiliated USU, winning the rebound battle, 50-29.

“We passed them this time, which was not the case last time with them,” said Bean. “I’m really very proud of our guys overall and I thought we hadn’t budged. We had a chip on the shoulder and had something to prove and we got the job done. “

After shooting just 32.3% in the first half, Utah State made exactly half of its second half shooting attempts and finished 9 for 28 on a 3-point range. Smith’s 5:50 foul in the first period could have had something to do with the turnaround.

Upset by a traveling call to Queta, Smith unloaded on the veteran refereeing crew, which quickly led to four straight points by the Falcons behind two free throws and an undisputed layup that reduced USU’s lead to 20-17. But the Aggies scored 23 of the next 29 points in the eight and more minutes of play to put the Air Force into a huge hole from which, unlike Boise State, it couldn’t get out.

“It was a team 1-4 in their last five games, they lost an 18 point lead on Saturday and were beaten by us at 19 at home, but they came out and went from forward tonight, “said Air Force head coach Dave Dit Pilipovitch. “It showed why they were such a tough game. We didn’t have an answer for Queta inside, he was able to score in there. We focused on him and let Merrill go free. “

The Air Force shot only 29.4% for the match, including 3 for 19 on 3 points. LaVelle Scottie (13 points) and Ryan Swan (10 points) led the Falcons to the score, but finished with a 10-28 total on the field. Isaac Monson, a product of Olympus High, scored three points on the free throw line while playing for seven minutes.