State of the Union: Twitter responds to President Donald Trump’s speech

President Donald Trump gave the speech about the State of the Union before a joint congress.

Twitter responded to the speech with a number of responses.

You may never see a State of the Union address again. Enjoy it. #SOTU

– Dan Bongino (@dbongino) 5 February 2020

WE DO NOT LAND ON PLYMOUTH ROCK. PLYMOUTH ROCK LAND ON US! #SOTU

– Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) 5 February 2020

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has just torn her copy of the # SOTU speech in two.

– David Gura (@davidgura) 5 February 2020

I am waiting for Trump to release a bald eagle in the Living Room #SOTU

– Doug Andres (@DougAndres) 5 February 2020

No smile from Donald Trump when he came in. Do not shake hands with speaker Pelosi.

– Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 5, 2020

Has the president just refused to shake Pelosi’s hand? Unsure

– Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) 5 February 2020

I am proud to say that @realDonaldTrump is my president. Thank you for honoring our army, their families, and removing cowardly terrorists who harm the innocent. #SOTU I am the wife of a veteran who was wounded in battle – thank you from my family for your determination and standing by our side

– Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) 5 February 2020

This was a brilliant #SOTU. Great tone, hit every important point, contrasted his policies and celebrated his victories, he told stories, showed faces and not only gave a lecture. This was @realDonaldTrump’s best SOTU.

– Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) 5 February 2020

I love the watering words. Perfect

– Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) 5 February 2020

It seems that Pelosi might have tried to replace Meme 1 – Trump ignored her outstretched hand – by Meme 2 – that she was jerking his #SOTU over his shoulder while he was still on stage.

– Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) 5 February 2020

Pelosi has just torn that text. Literally and figuratively. #SOTU

– David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 5, 2020