State media say that Sman Qaboos bin Said of Oman died

from The Associated Press

Posted on 10 Jan. 2020 5:28 PM PST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Oman’s ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, died at the age of 79, state media reported Saturday.

The sultan has ruled Oman since his father was overthrown in a bloodless coup in 1970. He has no known successor to his throne in Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian peninsula where about 4.6 million people live.

The state-run Oman News Agency announced its death on its official Twitter account and said it died late Friday.

It was believed that the sultan was in poor health in recent months and traveled to Belgium last month for a medical checkup.

The royal court declared three days of mourning.

