During the weekend, state legislators made an unannounced visit to a maximum security prison that was closed for about three weeks. Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, which houses more than 1,000 prisoners, was placed in a closed zone after three officers were attacked. Lockdown means movements of prisoners and visits are limited. The correction staff were attacked by prisoners in a communal area on January 10. Two officers were seriously injured, one with a broken jaw and another with injuries to the neck and back. Prison surveillance video shows the attack, according to sources involved members of a gang known as the Latin Kings. 5 Investigations reported that an officer was jumped by members of the gang and two other officers who tried to help were also attacked. Sunday, Sen. Jamie Eldrige, Sen. Pat Jehlen, Rep. Mike Connolly, Rep. Mary Keefe and Rep. Lindsay visited Sabadosa according to a law that gives legislators the power to inspect every state prison at any time. Connolly said the visit was specifically planned in response to the ongoing blocking. “We were able to meet more than a dozen stuck people; we gathered information to share with the Legal Services of Prisoners and other lawyers – and we also had constructive discussions with the Chief Inspector and the DOC commissioner,” tweeted Connolly. Sabadosa said that prisoners only recently had access to talk to lawyers and that they only get 30 minutes a day to shower or call. “Visitation is still suspended and there have been many reports of attacks and suicide attempts,” she tweeted. Lawmakers said they met prisoners and prison leadership members. “While it was reassuring to hear about the positive changes they have made, including declassifying many who do not need to be in a prison with maximum security, so that they can be moved elsewhere, everyone acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done “Sabadosa wrote. According to the correction workers’ union, the number of attacks on personnel has risen by 150 percent in the past year. Union officials have suggested that a new law on the reform of criminal justice is due to the fact that prisoners are given more freedom and the opportunity to plan violence.

