State Farm claims that Shannen Doherty uses cancer diagnosis to get a payout

State Farm claimed on Wednesday that actress Shannen Doherty is just looking for compassion – and a payout to get her California home repaired – by announcing her terminal phase 4 cancer diagnosis.

The former “Charmed” actress prosecuted State Farm in March 2019 after the insurance giant refused to pay the full amount for repairs to her house, which was damaged in the devastating California fires in 2018.

In a charge in the federal court of Los Angeles on Wednesday, state farm lawyers wrote that Doherty intends to “gain sympathy for her claim that State Farm should rebuild her entire house” when she appears in court.

“Plaintiff incorrectly claims that she has the right to have her entire house rebuilt for an amount of $ 2.7 million because she has breast cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” the court said.

Doherty, 48, on Tuesday revealed that her breast cancer had returned and said her diagnosis would be made public this week as part of the lawsuit.

“I’d rather people hear from me. I don’t want it to be perverted, a legal document,” she said in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

“I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the story. I want people to know about me. “

In the new file, State Farm claims that Doherty’s house only had smoke damage and no fire or structural damage.

The insurance company said it has already paid $ 1 million for remediation, professional cleaning and for the actress to rent a temporary home.

Doherty’s lawyer, Devin McRae, told The Post that it was “terrible” that State Farm would claim that Doherty only revealed her state of health to gain sympathy.

“Of course, cancer and a chronic respiratory disease are directly relevant to the means and scope of fire and smoke remediation in her home and on her clothing,” McRae said.

