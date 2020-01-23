LEADERS. JULIE: THE TEENAGE LIVE IN WORCESTER COUNTY. WE ARE TOLD THAT THEIR DEATH WAS REPORTED JUST YESTERDAY. ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS, THE CHILD DEPOSITED – SHOWN TO BE POSITIVE FOR VIRUS STRAIN B. THEY SEE INFLUENZA B EARLIER AND WITH A GREATER FREQUENCY WHICH IS GENERALLY NOT THE CASE. AT THE NATIONAL LEVEL, THERE WERE 39 PEDIATRIC DEATHS RELATED TO INFLUENZA. SOME 2000 TO 3000 MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS WERE HOSPITALIZED WITH FL

State confirms first flu-related pediatric death of the season

Updated: 5:50 p.m. EST Jan 23, 2020

The first flu-related pediatric death this season in the state has been confirmed, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said on Thursday. The victim, a teenager, lived in Worcester County and was tested positive for influenza B, health officials said. , there have been four confirmed influenza-related deaths in Massachusetts of people under the age of 18, health officials said. DPH continues to urge people who have not had a flu shot to get the flu shot. People who think they have the flu should call their health care provider for advice and treatment. This is especially important for people with pre-existing health conditions that can make them more susceptible to serious illness when they get the flu, health officials said. “I feel great sadness for this child’s family. It is a tragic reminder of how serious the flu can be for children and adults,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel. flu season is different, but January and February are usually the peak of the flu season. We want people to know that it’s not too late to get the flu shot. ” 2,000 and 3,000 Massachusetts residents were hospitalized for the flu and there were 15,000 to 20,000 emergency room visits. The most common flu symptoms are fever, cough and sore throat. Symptoms may also include body aches, headache, chills, runny nose and feeling tired. Some people, especially young children, may also experience diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms last from a few days to a week. or more.

