State broadband director testifies before Congress about broadband access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Jeff Sural, Director of the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) Broadband Infrastructure Office, testified to the US House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Trade Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.

The hearing on

“Empowering

and connecting communities via Digital Equity and internet adoption ‘

about unconnected households and barriers to internet acceptance.

Governor Roy Cooper and NCDIT have top priority for increasing broadband acceptance and improving digital equity.

The Broadband Infrastructure Office leads efforts to collaborate with local digital equity efforts and collect acceptance data, while it works through the Governor’s Task Force to connect North Carolina with cabinet offices to close the homework gap and affordability for broadband access to encourage.

“In the north

We discovered in Carolina that partnerships are between public and private

sectors, in particular at municipal or regional level, working on it

the specific causes of the digital divide facing their communities are the only ones

In this way we will close the digital gap, “Sural said.

The full statement of Sural is available here. A video of the hearing is also available here.