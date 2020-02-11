State body found guilty of “indirect discrimination” against asylum seekers

The state agency responsible for issuing driver’s licenses was found guilty for the second time in a month for racial discrimination against an asylum seeker.

It happens after the body of a woman who lives in direct commission has refused to grant a study permit because she could not provide a permanent address.

The woman, originally from India, lives in direct care in Münster and commutes to work as a housekeeper in Dublin.

Her employers have offered to provide her with a car if she can get her driver’s license.

She has a full driver’s license in India and has passed her driver theory test and visual test.

She was denied her residence permit because she could not produce a full or “permanent” residence permit – which she could not have presented as an asylum seeker.

“Indirect Discrimination”

The Irish Human Rights and Equal Opportunities Commission (IHREC) has referred the case on behalf of the woman to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

It turned out that the woman was Exposed to “indirect discrimination” and granted her € 5.00 compensation for the misery she had suffered.

The government agency has been instructed to meet with her within four weeks to discuss whether her Indian license can be exchanged for an Irish license free of charge.

If this is not the case, she must be given a learning permit immediately and free of charge.

Asylum seekers

The agency has also been instructed to change its guidelines to reflect the fact that many asylum seekers now have the right to work in Ireland.

It only takes three weeks for another asylum seeker to be awarded € 2,500 after being denied a driver’s license in similar circumstances.

IHREC spokeswoman Salome Mbugua said the two judgments showed that the government agency “clearly falls back on duty” to prevent discrimination.

“The Irish Human Rights and Equal Opportunities Commission provided legal assistance to these two people in their challenges to this discriminatory policy,” she said.

“The first was a man who had difficulty making a living delivering his bike and who wanted a license to improve his delivery work. But who is similarly prevented from securing his license? “

Right to work

She said the decisions should force the government to “finally and emphatically address the issue of asylum seekers’ access to driver’s licenses.”

In May 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional to exclude asylum seekers from work pending a decision on their status.