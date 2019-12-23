Startups take a personalized approach to disability

Loading...

Brite has a long history of providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities, but is now preparing to launch a more tailored employment program. Brite Pathways will allow young Australians with disabilities to focus on skills development and internships within a year of completing their studies to create a plan for future employment, with participants able to tap into funding for the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

MacHale says the program reverses the assumptions that Australians have long had about finding the right job for people with disabilities.

"We probably had the wrong proposition … we have [in the past] had this charitable approach, like" doing the right thing "," he says.

Having considered the needs of about thirty small business employers in Victoria, he says it is clear that the bosses want reliable and talented staff and that there is a way to meet them. match young employees who may have a disability.

So far, the program has seen young Australians, like Nick Caligiuri, undertake employment planning and work at Brite Services as well as meet a range of employers involved in the program, including the founder of the manufacturer Ultralift, Ken Woollard.

Caligiuri, who has limited functioning in his left hand, said the program helped him plan for his future roles, including an interest in retail and administration.

"Taking the next step and having a chance to build a career in my dream job would be incredible," he said.

Brite chief executive Nick MacHale says the company needs to take a start-up approach.

Ultralift manufactures elevators for audiovisual equipment and has consulting and administration teams, elevator design and production of these products.

Woollard says he is eager to meet a range of candidates in the career program, as he is looking for young employees who wish to acquire new skills.

"I want to make sure the jobs are worth it and that they focus on what they like," he says.

Deliver to "skinny markets"

The national disability insurance plan is maturing to the point where startups and innovators are shaping a more personalized service, says Mable founder Peter Scutt.

"I think there is a lot of room for new thinking, and it is difficult if you have been in the industry for a long time. There is room for more approach or # 39; a model, "says Scutt.

Mable, which used to be called Better Caring, was founded in 2015 to match older workers with better targeted customers.

Peter Scutt founded Mable which has raised over $ 20 million.

Almost five years later, the company connects support workers for people with disabilities and the elderly with clients to help them with health care, independent living and assistance with work and at school.

The startup has raised more than $ 20 million in private equity funds, including support from Ellerston Capital.

It is now spinning up to $ 50 million, but Scutt says the real strength of the business is to deliver quality to the "lean markets", where there is only that. a small cohort of Australians in need of help and few experts to help it.

Mable was able to explore specific groups, such as LGBTI people or those from non-English speaking backgrounds, to understand their needs and find them the right support via the online platform.

"It's a much more viable and sustainable solution," he says.

The deployment of NDIS is not yet complete, and work is underway in Western Australia to launch the program throughout 2019.

According to Scutt, as the system grows, startups like Mable will increasingly be able to offer people with disabilities more freedom to choose who helps them and when.

"I think the program will support innovation much better as it gets closer to maturity."

