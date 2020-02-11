Startup Nikola says his new tie is a hydrogen cell car that can tow more than 8,000 pounds

Image: Nikola

Start-up of large electrical installation Nikola first unveiled its prototype hydrogen fuel cell semi-concept in 2016 with the promise to develop a national hydrogen distribution network to fuel these trucks. The company has reportedly booked several billion dollars in truck sales in pre-orders, including up to 800 units for Anheuser Busch, but we have not yet heard that completed units have been delivered.

On Monday, the semi-truck company announced a plan to introduce a new hybrid pickup for hydrogen fuel cells / batteries for electric vehicles for consumers. “Nikola has billions in technology in our semi-truck program, so why not build it into a pick-up truck?” Said Nikola CEO Trevor Milton. Excellent point.

The truck is currently nothing more than a display, but the company promises a range of 600 miles from a full charge of the batteries and a full tank of hydrogen, the ability to tow more than 8,000 pounds (up to 30 percent), and a time from zero to sixty around 2.9 seconds. How does 906 hp and 980 ft. Work. of coupling noise? Good? In addition, it promises 300 miles range of batteries only, and more than 700 hydrogen filling stations expected to open in North America.

Nikola says the tie will surpass any electric pickup on the market. That is handy, because there are no electric pickups on the market.

With fierce competition allegedly en route from GMC’s Hummer, Tesla’s Cybertruck and Rivian with Ford / Amazon support, Nikola must get this project off the ground and spin the wheels rather than later in the ground. First-to-market is definitely a bonus in this wild west of the EV world in which we live.

“The Nikola Badger is a game changer. The program helps to reduce the costs of the fuel cell components on our semi-truck and at the same time to speed up the rollout of the hydrogen station. By giving customers the option to order an electric version with fuel cell or battery, we ensure that we reduce costs for everyone in our line-up, ”said Mark Russell, president of Nikola Corporation.

The company has its headquarters in Phoenix, where the new truck will be presented in September as an ongoing pre-production model. Production would begin in 2021, but there is still no idea where the new truck will be built.

What are the chances that this will actually be built in 2021? I don’t know, but it certainly looks nice.

