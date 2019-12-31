Starting tomorrow, friends will leave Netflix forever

Loading...

If you're the kind of person who relies on the comfort of Friends episodes to get through the day, this day is your last chance to start the show on Netflix. It leaves the streaming series tonight at midnight and never comes back. In fact, friends won't be available to anyone who relies on streaming services in the next five months. College students cannot count on the aftermath of Friends in the first semester of the decade. Sleeping Friends episodes on Netflix is ​​no longer an option.

Friends are gone until HBO Max hits the market in May, and there's no other way to watch it unless you're watching DVDs, buying episodes digitally on iTunes, or watching it on reruns almost every hour of the day cable television.

The good news, however, is that The Office remains on Netflix for a year before it gets accessed. However, when Seinfeld leaves the streaming network in 2021, comfortable sitcoms will always be available. Just no friends. On Netflix. Again and again.

Why should you take the biggest Netflix show with you and expect us to have a good start to 2020 with #Friends?

– micayla 💛 (@ micaylafeltner8) December 30, 2019

The other good news is: The most popular film of the year about Netflix, Murder Mystery, the stars of Adam Sandler and Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, and it will never leave Netflix, so it will always be there for you!

