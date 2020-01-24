Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be NBA All-Star captains in 2020. Photo credit: NBA on TNT

The NBA East and West All-Stars for the 2020 grid are now official. On Thursday evening, all ten players arrived at TNT before their televised NBA game. The two teams will start again as captain last year when LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo take on the roles for the big game in Chicago.

NBA East All-Star starter for 2020

The Greek freak Giannis Antetokounmpo received a total of 5,902,286 fan votes, most of all players in the east. With his latest selection, he becomes a four-time NBA all-star.

Giannis will serve as team captain for the second year in a row and can select his team from a design in the recently changed All-Star Game format.

He is joined by triple All-Star Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers and Quadruple All-Star Kemba Walker by Boston Celtics.

For the first time, two All-Star players were also chosen for the East Pool. They are the Toronto Raptors Pascal Siakam and the second Atlanta Hawks Point Guard Trae Young.

Young finished the 2019 NBA rookie of the year race second from Dallas’ Luka Doncic. The two players were also exchanged in a draft day trade between the Hawks and Mavs.

NBA West All-Star starter for 2020

There are not many surprises who made the pool of starters at the Western Conference. With 6,275,459 votes per NBA.com, LeBron James was chosen for the 16th all-star game and will be the other captain.

His Los Angeles Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis is on his seventh All-Star team, while NBA MVP James Harden lands in eighth place in 2018.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is with his third team on his fourth All-Star team. Leonard was also elected as a member of the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors during his career in the game.

His very first edition of the game is the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic. At the beginning of the season, he was considered the front runner for NBA MVP and continues to prove why he is one of the league’s future stars.

With 6,111,735 fan votes, he received the second most votes of all players for the All-Star starters.

The format for the game is that LeBron and Giannis go back and forth to put their teams together. You have the opportunity to choose from all eight starters and 14 reserves. These reserve players will consist of seven players per conference selected by the NBA head coaches.

Next Thursday, fans will find out who the NBA All Star reserves are. Some of the potential east reservations could be Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons.

In the West, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Paul George and Brandon Ingram appear to be potential reserve candidates.

Viewers can watch the NBA All-Star Game 2020 on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern time via TNT.