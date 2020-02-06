Start time, TV channel, free live stream and teams for the Six Nations game – The Sun.

It is a fight between two new coaches in the Six Nations when Andy Farrells Ireland faces Wayne Pivacs Wales in Dublin.

Both teams started on the opening weekend as winners, but it is the Welshman who starts this tournament with more confidence.

1

Nick Tompkins tried his debut for WalesCredit: EPA

Ireland prevailed against Scotland with a 19:12 win, while Wales were far more convincing with a 42-0 win over whip boys Italy at Principality Stadium.

When will Ireland start against Wales?

Ireland will face Wales on Saturday 8 February.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It starts at 2:15 p.m.

Which TV channel is Ireland vs Wales on and can I stream it live?

Ireland v Wales is broadcast live on ITV1 in the UK.

Reporting begins 50 minutes before the game starts at 1:25 p.m.

To stream the game live, go to the ITV Hub.

In Ireland, the Six Nations are live on Virgin Media One.

In the USA, the Six Nations are represented live on NBC Sports Gold.

If you’re looking from the U.S., you can get an NBC Rugby Pass for $ 79.99 a year.

This way you can watch every game of the Heineken Champions Cup and the English Premier League in addition to the six nations.

Can I watch Ireland vs Wales for free?

ITV and the ITV hub are free of charge if you have a TV license.

Irish viewers can also watch for free, with Virgin Media One being free to receive.

Team news

Last quote

Current odds of Ireland vs Wales from Ladbrokes:

Ireland 8/15

Draw 20/1

Wales 6/4

* Quotas correct at the time of publication

head to head

Wales leads in a direct duel with 69 wins against 53 in Ireland and seven draws between the two teams.

The teams met three times in 2019, with Ireland winning at home and away in the World Cup warm-up games.

In the crucial game, Wales won 25: 7 at the Principality Stadium, securing the Grand Slam of the Six Nations.

All of the Six Nations games between the two teams have been won by the home team since 2016 when Ireland and Wales played a 16:16 tie at Aviva Stadium.