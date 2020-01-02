Start the new year off right by recycling your old iPhone, iPad, MacBook and more

Loading...

I don’t know what your New Year’s resolutions are, but most people are at least a little bit interested in cluttering up their lives. Now that the 2019 holiday season is over, chances are you have old devices lying around that may need to be recycled. Whether you just want to ditch your old devices or want to make sure you don’t contribute to the e-waste problem, here’s how you can start 2020 by recycling your device…

In this case, exchanging your old devices as a New Year’s resolution also constitutes a unique opportunity to support 9to5Mac! We have partnered with MyPhones Unlimited for our own iPhone / iPad / MacBook / Apple Watch exchange and recycling portal, where you can find a great exchange of values ​​for your old devices without having to sell them yourself at an online auction. site. And unlike some programs, you will get money.

For a limited time you can get a supplement $ 15 for your exchanges with 9to5Mac / MyPhones using code 9to5mac. If you have something they can’t buy, they will also recycle for free.

But what other way to recycle your iPhone, iPad or MacBook? For newer devices, Apple Trade In is certainly a popular option, and you may have no problem with an Apple Store gift card. It’s also handy to use Apple Trade In if you know there is a device you want right now – they will send it to you with a pre-labeled box to return your old device and get the credit right on your menu.

Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your mobile operator (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint all offer exchange programs) can also be interesting. These will generally not be as reliable in terms of the device you can trade or the values ​​you get, but they might be worth comparing to Apple and MyPhones.

Alternatively, if you just want to make sure your old devices don’t end up in a landfill, you can always drop off your old iPhone and Apple devices at Best Buy, Staples and Apple Stores for free recycling. You won’t get anything for this old iPhone 3GS, but you can rest assured that it won’t end up somewhere in an aquatic mammal.

For a more complete overview of all the options available for trading your devices, be sure to check out one of our guides:

Finally, you can still resell your device yourself. eBay is a great auction site, and others like Swappa offer a great alternative if you want to sell your old device with lower fees and less paperwork and get your money. Both of these options obviously lack the convenience of one-click selling as you can find on specialty trading sites, but they will definitely give you more money.

But what about other ways you can take steps to improve your life this year in addition to selling old electronics? Check out our list of apps for a new you for 2020, as well as Ben Lovejoy’s list of recommended technical resolutions.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfLZq0b8NSE (/ integrated)