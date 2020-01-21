It took a long time, but the Disney entertainment juggernauts have finally entered the streaming market with new services Disney +,

This is big news for TV fans: it means that there will be another player in the struggle for streaming supremacy currently led by Netflix and Amazon.

Below you will find everything you need to know about the Disney streaming service.

When will Disney + be launched in the UK?

Disney + UK launch date has been brought forward to March 24, 2020, TV fans in Germany, France, Italy and Spain can enjoy the service on the same day.

This will be a few months after the service started in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands (available since Tuesday, November 12, 2019).

The platform will be launched in Australia and New Zealand a week later, on November 19.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and shortly in other countries) from March 31st. Please note: titles may vary by area. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXy

– Disney + (@disneyplus) November 7, 2019

What does Disney + cost?

In January 2020, Disney confirmed that the price of a Disney + subscription would be £ 5.99 a month or £ 59.99 a year in the UK.

Disney + costs $ 6.99 a month and $ 69.99 a year for users in the United States.

How do I sign up for Disney +?

Disney + is not yet operational, but you can sign up for service updates here.

What is Disney +?

It is a major new streaming service from The Walt Disney Company that will include a variety of new and previous TV series and films from Disney and its numerous subsidiaries.

That means you can not only expect to find Disney projects like Lady and the Tramp, but also shows and films from:

Pixar

wonder

war of stars

Fox

National Geographic

According to streaming services like Netflix, there will be no advertising on Disney +.

How can I watch Disney +?

The Disney + app will be available on the following platforms:

iOS devices and Apple TV

Android phones and televisions

Devices built into Google Chromecast and Chromecast

Roku sticks and TV

PS4 and Sony TVs

Xbox One

What original shows and movies can I see on Disney +?

Here are the biggest releases to be expected when the series starts:

Star Wars series The Mandalorian, a new show that takes place between episodes VI and VII in the outer area of ​​the galaxy.

A new toy story series called “Forky” Forky asks a question, Spectators can also expect Lamp life, an animated short exploration of where Bo Peep was during Toy Story 3 events.

A strangely titled high school musical show called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The screenplay takes place at the school where the high school musical was filmed and the students put together their own stage version of the film. Not confusing at all.

Festive comedy Noelle, with Anna Kendrick as the daughter of Santa Claus, Noelle Kringle.

A National Geographic Show directed by Jeff Goldblum called – amazingly – The world after Jeff Goldblum,

Encore!, Under the direction of Frozen star Kristen Bell, this reality series combines former Castmates of a music production by the NYU theater school to a new performance of the same piece.

Spectators can also expect later …

Several Marvel television shows have already been lit green, including Mrs. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon knight . The hawk and the winter soldier . Wanda vision . Loki and What happened if…?.

She-Hulk, . . . and ON Star Wars Rogue One Prequel series is based on Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor.

is based on Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor. The seventh season of the cartoon series Star Wars: The Clone Wars

On Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series with Ewan McGregor as the main Jedi.

with Ewan McGregor as the main Jedi. Monsters Inc continuation of the series Monster at work ,

, ON Lizzie McGuire sequel series with Hilary Duff.

with Hilary Duff. Diary of a president , a series that follows the plans of a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl to become US President.

, a series that follows the plans of a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl to become US President. documentary A day at Disney Each mini-episode delves into the role of a Disney employee.

Each mini-episode delves into the role of a Disney employee. Remakes of Home alone. Night in the museum. Greg’s diary, and Cheaper in dozens,

This list will be updated as more shows and films appear.

What other TV shows and films will be shown in the Disney + library?

From day one, Disney + offers all 30 seasons of The simpsonsSeasons of Malcom in the middle. Mary Poppins. Alice in Wonderland and many more films and TV series from the Disney, Lucasfilms, Pixar and 20th Century Fox libraries acquired by Mickey Mouse Corporation in March 2019.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Disney now owns the rights to Avatar (and its upcoming sequels), Titanic, the Planet of the Apes reboot, and TV shows like Homeland, Modern Family, Family Guy, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and 24. That means they could all come in Future in the streaming service.

What is the difference between DisneyLife and Disney +?

In the UK, Disney already has an active subscription service called DisneyLife. A £ 4.99 subscription gives you access to a catalog of over 450 Disney films (including all original versions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, etc.).

Why did Disney enter the streaming game at this point?

Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, told Barron that the company would have to act if the tides in the entertainment industry changed as a result of online streaming. “It became very clear that what we observed was real and sustainable,” he said. “Comprehensive, lasting, profound transformation.”

“What I presented to my senior team and ultimately to the board was:” We cannot sit back and allow that. “I can imagine other companies in other industries having held similar positions over the past 50 years,” he said. “Eastman Kodak (KODAK), who watches the advent of digital photography, is probably the one that comes to mind the most.”

How will this affect Disney’s film release strategy?

The most important Disney films will still be the first point of contact in cinemas. “Our studio shoots between eight and ten films a year, and hopefully it’s big films on a budget that we think really should be on the screen,” says Iger.

He adds that all films produced for the streaming service will have a low medium budget. “Almost every film the studio makes is a film that costs more than $ 100 million, and we are not committed to making films at this level for this service,” he said.

But people like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Episode IX will end up there.

What does that mean for the Netflix Marvel shows?

The start of the service coincides with the expiration of a contract between Marvel and Netflix.

In recent months, Netflix’s Marvel TV series has been eradicated, which may be related to Disney’s own streaming agenda. Iron Fist, Daredevil and Luke Cage were all canceled. The future of Jessica Jones and The Punisher is currently unknown (after the planned third season of Jessica Jones and the upcoming second season of The Punisher).