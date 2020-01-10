Stars who take care of the relief of the bush fire show the best in sporting activities

Loading...

The winter codes, which compete for airtime in the summer, do not wait for the climate to cool down, should this ever be the case. The NRL and AFL will host charity rounds as players give away cash and auction mementos. Basketball players in Australia and America spend astonishing sums of money, surpassed by more than $ 1 million in current Australian NBA stars, which reinforces fan claims that basketball players are the best people in any sport. Horse racing clubs and jockeys, golfers, snooker champion Neil Robertson and drivers Toby Price and Daniel Ricciardo made a generous contribution and made the week a festival for the redistribution of resources after Christmas.

There is no “but” to this story. It is a fact of life that this very public and competitive donation produces some shadow stories. There are legitimate questions as to whether the private procurement of donations should alleviate a burden that the entire population would rightly bear through our governments. Does private generosity leave public institutions behind? Fundraising shaming is also the practice of the 21st century to point out non-donors and ask them why they didn’t join the race. I guess there are former test cricketers who are uneasy about Warney once again proving to be the perfect showman and possibly feeling inappropriately guilty of not having made similar commitments themselves. The flip side of this is the accusation of the virtue sign, the claim that exhibitionist athletes do these things to make themselves look good.

But these are just the inevitable cuts and bumps of a time when everyone has a voice. This time Cavil is just ashamed of himself.

What is said about these athletes as a community is that they realize how happy they are financially. Not so long ago, this kind of competitive donation wouldn’t have existed, not because cricketers and soccer players and the rest were shabby people, but because they were playing for beer money. They were too busy making a living from their sport to join Hollywood stars, billionaires, and Metallica on the list of benefactors. In these moments we see the changed status of top athletes. They are often mocked because they earn more than their social value. Okay, but that’s your answer. The few overpaid sports stars I’ve met are the first to admit that they’re overpaid and can’t sleep at night unless they return.

The years of work done by their representative unions to raise their incomes to this point can also be recognized. Without unions there is no fair pay, and without fair pay there is no rising tide that raises all boats and no generous superstars.

What this moment also reveals is the catalyzing effect of social media. The negative impact of social media is well reported. But in this case, it has lubricated the competition’s wheels so that every new announcement is broadcast so quickly that the response is equally instantaneous. Classic economists believe that competition increases efficiency. In this case, the efficiency of communication increases competitiveness. In America, basketball player Dirk Nowitzki jumped up from his chair to collect donations from his friend Kyrgios. This could only happen in a world where Kyrgios’ social media donation was spread across millions of devices the moment he announced it. Of course, it became a social media event, generosity was fueled lavishly, the bushfires had a monopoly on empathy, since this world has only brain space for what everyone has to do at the same time. In the meantime, the normal natural and human disaster continues.

A new standard was set individually and collectively. A clever person noted that the creative fundraisers by artists who use their gifts for the benefit of those affected make anyone who is wondering whether the arts are useful, a liar. The same applies to sport. This week not only demonstrated altruism but also usefulness.

The demonstration will, to be honest, create a rod for someone’s back. Next time there is a natural disaster of this magnitude – and we know it will get worse – will athletes rise to the same level? Where are the next baggy greens for auction coming from? At what point does giving reach a saturation point? Where will mercy go and become stunt and cliché? What if a tsunami with the Boxing Day 2004 effect occurs next week? What connection does all this have to do with human kindness when a raging 73-year-old Klutz puts us in a third world war?

What has been noticed this week is that the original athletic competitive instinct can be a powerful force, not only for efficiency or entertainment, but also for sharing. We admire the athletes who refuse to be beaten and put them on a pedestal for this quality. It may be ridiculous to raise them like this, but when they realize that they are so lucky and that it is the paying public that put them there and they pay them back, the only correct answer is applause.

Malcolm Knox is a sports columnist for The Sydney Morning Herald.

