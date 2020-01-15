Stars travel to St. Moritz for the wedding of Dasha Zhukova and Stavros Niarchos

Stars and power players will flock to St. Moritz this weekend to marry Dasha Zhukova and Stavros Niarchos.

Just over 300 guests are expected to celebrate the wedding in a glamorous “huge party tent” at the Olympic ski jump in the Swiss Alpine town. The couple are known for being friends like David Geffen, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller, Mellody Hobson, and celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. Zhukova also entered the art world as a collector and creator of Garage Magazine.

A Swiss source added that the wedding ceremony booked out the Grand Kulm Hotel. ON

Another local told us that “the wedding tent is about half the size of the Ambani tent,” referring to last year’s exaggerated bash for 500, the richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, for his son, with Chris Martin and Dr. The chain smokers included Priyanka Chopra and Tony Blair.

Another source said: “There is a lot of affection for the Niarchos family in [St. Moritz] – it will be a nice thing.”

The source added that “the big wedding is a convenient jump for those traveling to the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland,” which begins on Tuesday.

Page 6 reported exclusively about the summer that Zhukova and Niarchos were engaged.

The couple reportedly had an intimate family wedding ceremony in Paris in October.

Zhukova was previously married to billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Last month she was spotted in St. Barts on Geffen’s yacht with the other guests Kloss and Kushner as well as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.