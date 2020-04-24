Stars Team shareholders vote to approve deal with Flutter Leisure – News 1130

by The Canadian Press

Posted Apr 24, 2020 11:20 am PDT

TORONTO — The Stars Group Inc. says its shareholders have voted overwhelmingly to approve a takeover of the enterprise by Flutter Enjoyment plc.

The corporation suggests 99.99 per cent of the shares voted at the assembly backed the deal.

The Stars Team signed a offer very last calendar year to be obtained by Flutter Enjoyment in a mix that will develop a single of the world’s greatest on the internet betting and gambling organizations.

Flutter shareholders authorised the offer previously this week.

The company says the agreement is continue to subject matter to remaining regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and its envisioned to shut in May well.

Flutter shareholders will personal about 55 for each cent of the blended enterprise, though Stars Group shareholders will possess about 45 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was to start with printed April 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TSGI)

The Canadian Push

