Stars, stability defines the last 10 years – The Reporter

The Sharks have reached the playoffs eight times since the start of the 2010-2011 season. At that time, they won 406 games, the sixth most in the NHL, they had five different players who went to the All-Star Game, two others won Olympic gold medals and one won the Norris Trophy.

Sharks have some obvious candidates for a team of the entire decade. Still, it was not easy to choose one.

That's why we choose two: a first team and a second team. Each has three strikers (regardless of their natural position) and two defenders (regardless of whether they shot left or right). And a doorman. And a coach.

FIRST TEAM

Forward

LOGUT COUTURE: From the beginning of the 2010-11 season, Couture occupies the second place of the Sharks in the regular season with 246 goals, including 166 with uniform strength, and is third with 530 points. He is also fourth in the games played (673) and assists (284), as of December 17. Couture could be said to have been the best player of the two sharks in the last decade in all situations. In 201011, Couture finished second in voting for the Calder Trophy and was named a member of the NHL All-Rookie team. He has been voted twice as the Player of the Year of the Sharks (2012, 2018). In the playoffs, Couture led all Sharks this decade in games played (101), goals (44), assists (53) and points (97).

JOE PAVELSKI: No Sharks player since the beginning of the 2010-2011 season has more goals (272) or points (5 8 3). Pavelski was selected for the All-Star Game four times. He led or shared team leadership in goals six times, even in 2013-14, when he scored a personal record of 41, the most for any Sharks player in this decade. The US Olympic team was named. UU. From 2014 and played in all games in all shark seasons from 201112 to 2015-16. He was captain for four seasons, and ended his departure to Dallas last summer. The Shark Player of the Year was chosen twice by the Bay Area media (2014, 2015). In 2013-14, Pavelski was voted as NHL Second All-Star Team, finished seventh in the Hart Trophy vote and eighth in the Selke Trophy vote.

JOE THORNTON: He accumulated the second highest number of points in this decade with 559 (entering December 17) and is the fugitive leader of the franchise in assists with 431. He is the second in the team in games played (686). He led the Sharks in points three times and attends six times. He was captain of the team for five seasons. It is among the 15 best of all time in games, assists and points. Beyond the numbers, Thornton has been the soul and heart of the Sharks since his arrival in San Jose in 2005.

Defenders

BRENT BURNS: Burns is the most dominant offensive defender in the history of Sharks. It has been an NHL All-Star six times. He has led the Sharks in points in each of the last three seasons, including 83 points in 2018-19. He is the only Sharks player to win the Norris Trophy, in 2017 when he led the NHL defenders in goals (29) and points (76). He has been a finalist for Norris twice. Among players who have played at least 200 games with the Sharks in the last decade, Burns is only surpassed by Dan Boyle (24:08) on average time on ice (23:21). He has been voted twice as the Player of the Year of the Sharks.

MARC-EDOUARD VLASIC: He has earned a reputation as one of the best defenders of the NHL closure. No one has played more regular season games (691) this decade for Sharks than Vlasic. He has averaged 21:42 ice time and more (22:35) in the playoffs. per game at that time. His score of plus / minus 96 in the regular season leads all Shark defenders and is only surpassed by Pavelski (97). His score of more than 23 in the postseason leads all Sharks players, regardless of their position. His 229 points in this decade are second only to Burns.

San Jose Sharks goalkeeper Martin Jones (31) makes a stop at a shot of Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Tampa, Florida (AP Photo / Chris O & # 39; Meara)

Goalkeeper

MARTIN JONES: Despite his difficulties this season, Jones receives approval for his postseason work, which leads the team to their first and only trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. In 279 regular season games with the Sharks since the beginning of the 2015-16 season until December 17, Jones has a record of 150-100-22 with a saving percentage of .908, 2.60 goals against the average and 15 bleached. Jones finished seventh in the Vezina Trophy vote in 2016 and sixth in 2017. In 60 playoff games with the Sharks in which the decision was given, Jones is 32-27, with seven of those overtime losses. His saving percentage of .916 in the playoffs with the Sharks is the tenth best among all NHL goalkeepers with at least 40 playoff games since the 2011 postseason. He is the only Shark goalkeeper in this decade to lead the team at two conference ends.

SECOND TEAM

Forward

YOU TAKE HERTL: Despite a history of knee problems, Hertl has 270 points in 436 games of the regular season, the sixth most this decade for Sharks. Rookie shark of the year in 2013-14 and playmate of the year in 2018-19 with Burns. Hertl has 42 points in 62 playoff games in his career, including 24 goals, the third most in this decade.

PATRICK MARLEAU: Marleau, alias, ‘Mr. Shark "had played 571 games of the regular season this decade for the Sharks as of December 16. At that time, he ranks third with 194 goals, including 124 with even strength, and fifth with 206 assists and 400 points. Marleau he is the fifth of all time in the history of the NHL in games played (1,688), 27 in goals (557) .He has 40 winning goals for Sharks in this decade, just behind Pavelski (45) and Couture (44 Marleau had 45 points in 71 playoff games with the Sharks this decade.

TIMO MEIER: In just his third full season with the Sharks, Meier ranks 11th in this decade with 130 points, including 114 hard, in 228 games. He is seventh in goals (65), as he set a new professional record last season with 30 goals, 36 assists and 66 points.

Honorable Mention: Ryane Clowe, Joonas Donskoi, Dany Heatley, Evander Kane, Kevin Labanc, Tommy Wingels.

Defenders

DAN BOYLE: In his last four regular seasons since 2010-2014, Boyle had 154 points, which ranks eighth among all Sharks, in 278 games. Boyle, who was 37 when he left the Sharks, averaged 24:08 on ice time, second only to Erik Karlsson (24:32) during the decade. Boyle had 30 points in 41 playoff games, an average that ranks sixth among the Sharks in this decade.

San Jose Sharks defender Dan Boyle celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday. May 28, 2013, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Justin Braun: Braun and Vlasic were known as the shark's top closing defense pair for almost a decade. Braun played 607 teal games this decade, the sixth most among all players, before being changed to the Philadelphia Flyers in June. Braun had 154 points since the beginning of the 2010-11 season, tied with Boyle for eighth place among all Sharks players.

Honorable Mention: Erik Karlsson, Jason Demers, Paul Martin, Douglas Murray.

Goalkeeper

ANTTI NIEMI: Niemi is the best goalkeeper of the regular season of the decade for the Sharks, with a 163-9235 mark in 296 games. Their .917 saving percentage and 2.40 goals against the average are the best among the Sharks goalkeepers in this decade with at least 20 starts. He was third in the Vezina vote in 2013. In 40 playoff games in which he had a decision, Niemi was 1920 with a saving percentage of .905 and 2.79 goals against the average. With Niemi, the Sharks reached the final of the Western Conference in 2011 and the second round in 2013.

Coach

PETE DEBOER: He had a record of 198-129-34 in four more seasons for a percentage of .596 points. That's a bit lower than Todd McLellan (.609). The difference is the success of the playoffs. DeBoer led the Sharks to the Stanley Cup final in 2016 and to the conference final last season.

And fan elections are …

First team: Forwards: Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, Patrick Marleau; Defenders: Brent Burns, Marc-Edouard Vlasic; Goalkeeper – Martin Jones.

Second team Forwards: Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Timo Meier; Defenders: Dan Boyle, Justin Braun; Goalkeeper – Antti Niemi.

Others who receive votes: Forwards: Evander Kane, Tommy Wingels, Melker Karlsson, Joonas Donskoi, Dany Heatley, Devin Setoguchi, Barclay Goodrow. Defenders: Erik Karlsson, Brenden Dillon; Goalkeepers – Aaron Dell, Evgeni Nabokov.

All-Power Play Team: Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture, Brent Burns, Patrick Marleau / Dan Boyle (tie).

Coach of the decade: Pete DeBoer.