Stars perform for the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards

February 9, 2020 | 01:39
Amber Heard is preparing for the 35th annual Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles.
Stewart Cook / Shutterstock
Matthias Schoenaerts hydrates while he finds his way to fans outside the Independent Spirit Awards.
MEGA
A sultry Jennifer Lopez shines in a Valentino turtleneck and skirt at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Shutterstock
“Honey Boy” star Noah Jupe wins the Independent Spirit Awards.
Shutterstock
Renée Zellweger is astonished in a Christian Dior Haute Couture suit at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Stewart Cook / Shutterstock
Olivia Wilde is wearing a Fendi dress for the Independent Spirit Awards.
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
The beautiful Rachel Brosnahan in a Brandon Maxwell bralette and skirt at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Liège
Aubrey Plaza carries Alexander McQueen for the Independent Spirit Awards.
AP
“Honey Boy” co-stars Shia LaBeouf and Noah Jupe follow the Independent Spirit Awards.
REUTERS
“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer wears a Loewe dress for the Independent Spirit Awards.
REUTERS
Marisa Tomei in a Peter Petrov ensemble at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Liège
Octavia Spencer attends the Independent Spirit Awards.
AP
Naomi Watts is chic in Chanel at the Independent Spirit Awards.
FilmMagic
Spike Lee hangs with Shia LaBeouf and Noah Jupe during the Independent Spirit Awards.
Getty Images
Nicolas Cage greets fans at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Wire Image
Zazie Beetz enjoys the
Independent Spirit Awards dinner.
Liège
Joey King adds a pop of pink to the blue carpet during the Independent Spirit Awards.
Stewart Cook / Shutterstock
Renée Zellweger shows off her Best Female Grand Prize for the biopic “Judy” at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Getty Images
Alfre Woodard gets out for the Independent Spirit Awards.
Stewart Cook / Shutterstock
Willem Dafoe wins the Best Supporting Male award for his role in “The Lighthouse” at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Liège
America Ferrera poses with Greta Gerwig during the Independent Spirit Awards.
Liège
Bong Joon-ho has his Best International Film award for “Parasite” backstage at the Independent Spirit Awards.
REUTERS
Olivia Wilde laughs with her Best First Feature Award for “Booksmart” during the Independent Spirit Awards.
Getty Images
The gangs here all! (L-R) Chelsea Barnard, Susanna Fogel, Katie Silberman, Olivia Wilde, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein and Billie Lourd stop at the press room with their Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature for “Booksmart.”
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
Alex Newell will perform with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles at the Independent Spirit Awards.
REUTERS