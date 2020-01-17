Stars meet Pakistan with Rauf

This is a significant mistake for the hurricanes because Rauf, who originally came on for the first two BBL games before his import colleague Dale Steyn arrived, has 16 gates in six games – the second best conquest of all bowlers.

His excellent form was rewarded with the selection for his home country in three 20 games against Bangladesh in Lahore – on January 24th, 25th and 27th.

After the clash against the Scorchers on Saturday, the last three games of the stars will take place on January 20, 22 and 25. The stars hope that Rauf will avoid returning on time to the final on January 30th.

“The club is currently working on a schedule for a possible return of Rauf after the series and will announce any updates to its international squad in due course,” said the stars on Friday.

Loading

Pakistani chief of selection Misbah-ul-Haq hopes Rauf can get his team going to be at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October. Pakistan is the No. 20 nation, but its shape has been poor lately.

“The return of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Afridi gives us the experience and depth, while the exuberance of Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt and Haris Rauf gives the team more firepower, energy and all-round skills,” said Misbah.

Coleman’s absence is also a blow to the stars as he claimed three goals in his first match of the season on Wednesday and the Scorchers’ slide started when he caught Mitch Marsh separating to the backward point. He has a rather weird muscle tension, but was freed from further injuries.

Batsmen Nic Maddinson and Jonathan Merlo return to the 13-man squad, but the stars still have the advantage of spurning international players Marcus Stoinis and skipper Glenn Maxwell in great shape.

Fourth-placed scorchers included Kurtis Patterson’s signing by NSW for the first time. The previous Batsman test recovered from a quad strain.

Squad: Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nil, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall.

Perth Scorchers: Mitch Marsh (c), Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Cameron Green, Joshua Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Jaron Morgan, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson.

Jon Pierik is a cricket author for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writing.

Most seen in sports

Loading