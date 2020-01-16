Stars hope to double against Perth

The Scorchers went through a horror schedule that did not allow them to play consecutive home games. A point that was exacerbated when they were more than five hours late when they returned from Hobart on Tuesday at Melbourne Airport.

Stoinis, who represents Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield, said the travel factor could be a problem for the Scorchers, but little can be done.

Stars star Marcus Stoinis celebrates a catch against the Scorchers.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“It’s part of the game – it would definitely bother you a bit, but what can you do?” he said.

Scorcher’s coach Adam Voges wants his players to rest in the MCG for the next two days before the rematch, and is even considering canceling Friday’s practice.

Stoinis said he expected the Scorchers to seek atonement.

“They got some great results and some players in really good shape,” said Stoinis.

“Mitch Marsh beat her up and Josh Inglis is doing really well.

“I’m sure they’ll come back and do a good job at the ‘G, but I think we’ll get better.”

Stoinis was delighted with the Perth victory, his emotional outburst, when he held on to a deep shot to deny Liam Livingstone a sign. Stoinis turned to the crowd to let them know how happy he was.

The visiting team was excellent in the field, be it when Dan Worrall leapt backwards to fire Marsh, or when Cameron Green ran off with a direct goal from Haris Rauf.

Fast-paced bowler Jackson Coleman, overlooked over the weekend and thought he was going to be up against the Sydney Sixers, returned to his first game of the season, scoring 3-16 after three overs. His dismissal from Marsh triggered the collapse.

“They were 3: 48 behind [4: 6], which only shows that we have a really experienced and disciplined bowling attack. It only shows that we can pull things back,” said Stoinis.

“The other thing it shows is that we’re putting teamwork together. Nobody really steals the limelight. Sandeep [Lamichhane] came on today, Jackson Coleman came on for his first game … it’s really exciting.”

Stoinis, fresh from his unbeaten 147 against the Sixers, then ended the job and made sure there was no stumbling at the top of the order.

Jon Pierik is a cricket author for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writing.

