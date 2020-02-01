Stars have to face “confronted” questions after the flop of the final

“Unfortunately we were a bit shy with the bat. The intent was probably not quite there. But we do not have the right to have a second chance. We will do it the hard way,” he said.

Loading

The stars had the ideal opening combination in the powerful Stoinis and more considerate Hilton Cartwright, but this one is out with a broken hand. They haven’t found an ideal replacement yet, as Maddinson fails in this role against the Sixers.

Nick Larkin was ranked third, but it might be time for Handscomb and Maxwell to finish in the top four because they are the men who have mastered the game and are experienced in making a four-game skid. Ben Dunk could also do calculations, but he only played 12 games on average in nine games. Another suggestion could be to return the gloves to Handscomb.

What was damned was that Hussey said nine of the 11 batsmen “weren’t committed to their plans.”

“We now have to consider all the options. We have left the last four games behind,” said Hussey.

This last defeat contributed to the history of the stars who stumbled in the big moments. You lost 7:19 to the Renegades in last year’s grand finale. They haven’t won a championship in eight attempts after losing five semi-finals and two major finals.

In the new final format, they have at least a second chance and will host either Sydney Thunder or the Adelaide Strikers in the MCG on Thursday so that they can compete against the Sixers in the SCG on Saturday.

The stars also hope for more audience support as only 13,275 were present – significantly less than the 27,676 who were present a week earlier when the Brisbane Heat was in town and the 28,042 against the Perth Scorchers two weeks ago.

Stars’ former skipper Shane Warne destroyed the team during the commentary on Fox Cricket.

“The problem is that the Big Bash has happened in the past eight years,” said Warne.

“Once again, they don’t accept the pressure of the finals. It’s normal … you don’t like to say it, but it’s the truth. Facts are facts – it doesn’t try to be angry.”

He was seen in intense discussions with Hussey on the ground after the match when the extent of the defeat began to burn.

“I don’t care what other people think. It’s up to me and the individual to get the best out of each of them. I’ll work my butt out if we regroup. Every single player will come out with a different one.” Playing style on Thursday night, “said Hussey.

The loss overshadowed the good performance of leg spinner Adam Zampa, who claimed three gates, while Haris Rauf made a solid return from international service.

The stars may also have to consider whether they want to bowl first. They used this tactic again on Friday.

“The statistics show that teams that hunt (at the MCG) generally win the cricket game. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case (against the Sixers). Maybe we have to rethink the next game,” said Hussey Stars Skipper said.

Jon Pierik is a cricket author for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writing.

Most seen in sports

Loading