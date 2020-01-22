Stars have entered the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier's last runway show

Jean Paul Gaultier made his last bow.

The famous French designer, who announced last week that he is retiring from the catwalk, showed his last couture collection on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week – and many celebrities were ready to model his final designs.

Bella Hadid on the runway at Jean Paul GaultierWireImage

At the top were Gigi and Bella Hadid, who wore their clothes in a sexy, close-up version of Gaultier’s typical sailor stripes and a sheer lace dress.

Paris Jackson designed a bohemian ensemble that reflected her very personal style, including snakeskin-printed pants, lots of colorful jewelry, and a see-through, floor-length robe.

Karlie Kloss rarely walks down an airstrip these days, but came out to support Gaultier’s grand finale in white lace overalls and a sailor’s hat.

Irina Shayk and Dita Von Teese both modeled a blushing satin lingerie look: Shayk in a Madonna-like cone bustier and the burlesque superstar in a bondage-like body with multiple buckles.

And Winnie Harlow appeared in what is probably the most revealing ensemble of all: a see-through mesh catsuit with strategically placed, embroidered leaves and a cape with a camouflage pattern.

Other bold names on the catwalk were Boy George, Joan Smalls, and Coco Rocha.

Gaultier still has to announce his post-retirement plans – or name his successor in the famous fashion house – but with famous friends like these, it’s safe to say he’ll get support from stars no matter what his next move may be ,

Karlie Kloss on the runway at Jean Paul GaultierGetty ImagesDita Von Teese on the runway at Jean Paul GaultierCorbis via Getty ImagesWinnie Harlow on the runway at Jean Paul GaultierGetty Images