Stars go to court to prepare for the Open Season

This year she comes in 132nd place in Melbourne and is only represented as a wildcard in the field, although she reached the fourth round in Melbourne at this time last year.

Sharapova will hope that she can overcome a chronic shoulder injury that has reduced her serve, and hope that experience and clout can keep her going until the second week.

Swiss watch: Roger Federer on Sunday at Melbourne Park.Credit: Getty Images

Yesterday, six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer [38] arrived at Melbourne Park, who does not yet have to play an official game in 2020.

World number 20 Grigor Dimitrov led the training plan yesterday after his Bulgarian team left the Sydney Cup group stage last week.

Tomorrow, 28-year-old Dimitrov will be one of the headlines of this week’s Kooyong classics, as will Canadian Milos Raonic, who also had a hit-out yesterday in Melbourne Park.

Other competitors in Kooyong are Sharapova, Australians Nick Kyrgios and Alja Tolmjanovic, Marin Cilic, Caroline Wozniacki, Stefan Tsitsipas, Coco Vandeweghe and Soonwoo Kwon.

Practice makes perfect: Grigor Dimitrov during the ‘one week to go’ session at Melbourne Park.Credit:AAP