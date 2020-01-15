Stars dominate Perth, knocking Scorchers down for 86

The seventh consecutive victory of the stars brought them to first place.

As far as the Scorchers are concerned, there is a lot to do before flying to Melbourne to start a rematch against the stars this Saturday.

Marcus Stoinis again delivered for the Melbourne Stars against the Scorchers

The scorchers’ threadbare performance could be due to their horror preparation for the match.

The Scorchers were already dealing with a hot travel plan and, because of the bush fire crisis, had another check put up.

The Scorchers’ flight from Melbourne to Perth on Tuesday was delayed by more than five hours due to smoke, which meant that the players returned home less than 24 hours before their game against the stars.

On Tuesday afternoon, Scorcher’s players showed up trying to sleep on the floor of Melbourne Airport while waiting for their scheduled flight.

Scorchers' Jhye Richardson comes in, but it was a tough night for the Perth team.

The long journey back to Perth was clearly having an impact, and Scorcher’s batsmen wreaked havoc.

Stars Paceman Jackson Coleman snapped the scalp of Mitch Marsh (7), Tim David (3) and debutant Jaron Morgan (1) as the Scorchers slumped from 1:39 to 6:68.

The situation did not improve for the Scorchers, whose tailers fought against the Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (2-7 of three overs).

Coleman ended the tournament with 3-16 of three overs in a great performance.

“We were great,” said Stoinis of the bowling effort.

“The Scorchers started very well with 1:39. We have a very experienced and disciplined bowling attack and it just shows that we can pull things back.”

Scorcher’s trainer Adam Voges declined to blame Tuesday’s late flight for poor performance.

“I thought there were a bit of a bad decision, a couple of expensive slips, and the boys just never really got going, which was disappointing,” said Voges.

Goalscorer Josh Inglis (37 out of 19) scored the most goals for the home team, and Cameron Bancroft (10 out of 19) was the only other player to score double-digit in front of 25,074 fans.

LOWEST TOTALS OF THE SCORCHERS

* 69 v stars at WACA Ground, 2012

* 79 against Renegades at Optus Stadium, 2019

* 86 v Stars at Optus Stadium, 2020

* 103 v Renegades at Docklands, 2018.

