the Starling Marte trade talks continue to swirl – and now they have gained ground.

Through Jon Heyman, the Mets and Padres remain very interested, and an agreement could be reached before spring training. This follows a January 18 report saying that the Mets and the Pirates have reopened trade negotiations.

Discussions with Starling Marte are intensifying. Food, Padres. Another chance that something will be done before spring training.

– Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2020

The launchers and catchers travel to Bradenton, Florida on February 10 and their first training is scheduled for February 12. The position players will then report on February 16 and organize their first training on February 17. February 22 to kick off the grapefruit league season.

If no exchange is concluded and that Marte remains faithful to the Pirates, he is under contract for the 2020 campaign at 11.5 million dollars, with a 2021 club option valued at 12.5 million dollars.

On the Mets side, the commercial negotiations with Marte have largely focused on the acquisition by the Pirates Brandon nimmo in return, although it is unclear whether he is still the target. Nimmo, 26, missed most of 2019 with a bulging disc on his back and experienced difficulties statistically in the 69 games he played, reducing by 0.221 / 0.375 / 0.407 while adding eight home runs and 29 points produced in 254 appearances on the plates. .

Marte, 31, cut 295 / .342 / .503 in 2019, totaling career highs in home runs (23) and RBI (82) to support 25 stolen bases in 132 games.

